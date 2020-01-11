Trump was trolled on Twitter — in Farsi — by Kellyanne Conway’s husband

Donald Trump addressed the people of Iran using the president’s favorite social media platform on Saturday.
“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump tweeted. “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”
The president also repeated his message in Farsi.
Prominent GOP attorney George Conway, a frequent critic of the White House, shared his own message in response.
“Okay, but you’re still being impeached, and you always will be,” the message read, according to Google Translate.
Conway noted he intended for the message to read that Trump is impeached, but that it was lost in translation.
Also on Saturday, The Washington Post published an op-ed by George Conway and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal offering advice to Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her confrontation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
