Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump White House shutting out Matt Gaetz in retaliation for war powers vote: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump is furious with Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for voting with the Democrats to limit his war powers and now the White House is shutting out the lawmaker who is mostly known for being one of the president’s most avid defenders.

Noting, “Trump fiercely complained about Gaetz after aides informed Trump that his office had sent the email backing the resolution, which was pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump’s team lobbied heavily against the nonbinding resolution,” the Post adds that Eric Ueland, the head of legislative affairs for the White House, made a point of singling out the Florida lawmaker in a statement, saying, “The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interim, the report states that Gaetz is not welcome at the White House nor is he encouraged to attempt to talk to the president.

“A senior White House official said it was ‘super uncool’ and ‘quite unwise’ for Gaetz to push for limits on the president’s authority. This person added that White House officials would not be returning Gaetz’s phone calls, text messages, ‘smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow,'” the Post reports.

“Whether Trump will take revenge on the congressman, who has made hundreds of television appearances backing the president and is a frequent visitor at the White House, remains unclear,” the Post continues. “Trump is often transactional, current and former aides say, and there is probably a path for Gaetz to return to the proverbial tent.”

Gaetz also took fire from fellow Republicans with a spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) stating, “As an FYI, my boss, Ms. Cheney, will be standing with and supporting President Trump and voting against this unconstitutional, partisan resolution.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump White House shutting out Matt Gaetz in retaliation for war powers vote: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump is furious with Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for voting with the Democrats to limit his war powers and now the White House is shutting out the lawmaker who is mostly known for being one of the president's most avid defenders.

Noting, "Trump fiercely complained about Gaetz after aides informed Trump that his office had sent the email backing the resolution, which was pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump’s team lobbied heavily against the nonbinding resolution," the Post adds that Eric Ueland, the head of legislative affairs for the White House, made a point of singling out the Florida lawmaker in a statement, saying, "The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The media is ignoring why Trump’s assassination of Suleimani was such an egregious betrayal

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

The mainstream debate over Trump’s order to kill Iranian general Qassim Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, has been typically superficial. The primary argument in support of the drone strike is that Suleimani was a bad guy with blood on his hands, which is a juvenile non sequitur. There are any number of military commanders around the world who would fit that description at any given time and, despite his prominence, Suleimani implemented policies rather than formulating them. As Maysam Behravesh wrote at Foreign Affairs, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “is a complex institution with deep roots, making it less than susceptible to ‘leadership decapitation,'” and the killing of Suleimani will only “prompt it to act more ruthlessly and with greater calculation” in the future. Opposition to the assassination has largely centered on the legal questions surrounding Trump’s order, his refusal to notify Congress and the potential for blowback against the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump spokesman tries to defend Iran strike by attacking Obama — and it blows up in his face

Published

48 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

One of the “justifications” that officials in President Donald Trump’s administration have been using to defend the killing of Qasem Soleimani is that the Iranian military commander was planning “imminent attacks” against the United States, even though that explanation has crumbled since it was first rolled out.

On Friday, Hogan Gidley (principal deputy press secretary to Trump) reiterated the administration’s “imminent attacks” assertion without evidence, but he then went on to hit back at critics by saying that when President Barack Obama “killed” al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and Libyan dictator Moammar Gadaffi, he did so “without congressional approval.”

Continue Reading
 
 