Trump White House shutting out Matt Gaetz in retaliation for war powers vote: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump is furious with Rep.Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for voting with the Democrats to limit his war powers and now the White House is shutting out the lawmaker who is mostly known for being one of the president’s most avid defenders.

Noting, “Trump fiercely complained about Gaetz after aides informed Trump that his office had sent the email backing the resolution, which was pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Trump’s team lobbied heavily against the nonbinding resolution,” the Post adds that Eric Ueland, the head of legislative affairs for the White House, made a point of singling out the Florida lawmaker in a statement, saying, “The Trump administration was disappointed in the congressman’s vote and is hopeful that as the president’s foreign policy continues to unfold, he will reconsider his points of view.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interim, the report states that Gaetz is not welcome at the White House nor is he encouraged to attempt to talk to the president.

“A senior White House official said it was ‘super uncool’ and ‘quite unwise’ for Gaetz to push for limits on the president’s authority. This person added that White House officials would not be returning Gaetz’s phone calls, text messages, ‘smoke signals or his kneelings in the snow,'” the Post reports.

“Whether Trump will take revenge on the congressman, who has made hundreds of television appearances backing the president and is a frequent visitor at the White House, remains unclear,” the Post continues. “Trump is often transactional, current and former aides say, and there is probably a path for Gaetz to return to the proverbial tent.”

Gaetz also took fire from fellow Republicans with a spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) stating, “As an FYI, my boss, Ms. Cheney, will be standing with and supporting President Trump and voting against this unconstitutional, partisan resolution.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT