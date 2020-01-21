Trump’s behavior is getting crazier because he’s ‘driving grownups out of the room’: reporter

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig appeared on CNN Tuesday morning to issue a warning about President Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior.

While promoting the book she coauthored, titled “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” Leonnig told CNN’s John Berman that the president has more or less purged anyone in the White House capable of restraining him, and said he has now surrounded himself solely with enablers and hacks.

“The president is increasingly driving the grownups out of the room, the people who caution him and warn him, ‘This is illegal or improper or against our general protocol of running a White House,'” she said. “And now, more and more, who does he have around him? The people who view it as their mission to say yes. In a way it emboldens Donald Trump’s instincts, which are, ‘I’m the best.'”

Leonnig also said that former administration officials she has interviewed since their departure from the White House have “a great deal of heartburn” in what they’re seeing from the president.

“They feel, if I can boil it down, that there is danger and risk in the way the president behaves and the way he makes decisions,” she said. “And while I don’t think they ever regret having served in government, they never regret public service, my sense is that they are very worried about a crisis and how this president will handle a real crisis.”

Watch the video below.