Trump’s behavior is getting crazier because he’s ‘driving grownups out of the room’: reporter

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig appeared on CNN Tuesday morning to issue a warning about President Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior.
While promoting the book she coauthored, titled “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America,” Leonnig told CNN’s John Berman that the president has more or less purged anyone in the White House capable of restraining him, and said he has now surrounded himself solely with enablers and hacks.
“The president is increasingly driving the grownups out of the room, the people who caution him and warn him, ‘This is illegal or improper or against our general protocol of running a White House,'” she said. “And now, more and more, who does he have around him? The people who view it as their mission to say yes. In a way it emboldens Donald Trump’s instincts, which are, ‘I’m the best.'”
Leonnig also said that former administration officials she has interviewed since their departure from the White House have “a great deal of heartburn” in what they’re seeing from the president.
“They feel, if I can boil it down, that there is danger and risk in the way the president behaves and the way he makes decisions,” she said. “And while I don’t think they ever regret having served in government, they never regret public service, my sense is that they are very worried about a crisis and how this president will handle a real crisis.”
In a commentary for MSNBC, contributor Steve Benen echoed former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R) who made the case that history will not look kindly upon Republican senators who are planning to give Donald Trump a pass in his impeachment trial, saying they are all on trial now.
With multiple Republican senators facing uphill battles for re-election in 2020 with Trump likely heading the ticket, the MSNBC contributor claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made their task even harder with the impeachment trial rules he hopes to impose on the Senate.
The impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump begins on Tuesday morning. If you've been closely following the Trump saga since he came down his golden escalator and declared his candidacy, as I have, you are not terribly surprised that it has come to this. Unfortunately, most of us who could see how he might seduce the faction of the country that had been primed for a demagogue like him over the past several decades also overestimated the patriotism of Republican officials, many of whom made it clear in the beginning that they knew what he was and have since rolled over for him like trained poodles. That phenomenon is what will determine the eventual outcome of the trial we are about to witness.
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has multiple reasons for hoping to get the impeachment trial of Donald Trump over with as quickly as possible, including the fear that more bombshells are about to drop or the president may stick his nose in the proceedings and disrupt the whole process.
With McConnell proposing the rules of engagement late Monday night -- which will be debated by the Senate and voted upon -- the Republican leadership wants the trial over quickly in the hopes it will not inflict too much damage on embattled GOP senators facing tough re-election prospects already with Trump likely at the head of the ticket.