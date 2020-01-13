Trump’s Border Patrol chief who once was member of secret racist Facebook group to quit ‘this month’: Report

The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.

“Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Succeeding Provost is expected to be Rodney Scott, who has been with the agency for 27 years.

“Scott, who is white,” the Examiner adds, “was selected as Provost’s successor last summer, but that decision was questioned by acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan in the fall.”

The Border Patrol has been subject of scathing reports, including once focused on a secret Facebook page where, as ProPublica reported, “agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday and posted a vulgar illustration depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant.”

The page had “roughly 9500 members,” including at the time of the report, Carla Provost.