Trump’s ‘extreme weakness and insecurity’ is the only explanation for his Obama ‘obsession’: Susan Rice
Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice on Wednesday buried President Donald Trump for using his national address on Iran to once again attack his predecessor.
During an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Rice slammed Trump for telling bald-faced lies about the nuclear arms control agreement former President Barack Obama and his administration struck with Iran, while also hammering the president for being petty and partisan during a major foreign policy speech.
“Three years after taking office he remains obsessed with President Obama,” she said. “[It] just shows President Trump’s extreme weakness and insecurity. The facts about the Iran nuclear deal are that it effectively halted and rolled back the Iranians’ nuclear program. In the years since the signing of the deal in 2015, up until President Trump’s unilateral withdraw abandoning our allies against the advice of his advisers, there were no proxy attacks by Iranian proxies on U.S. personnel in Iraq. There were no efforts by Iran to attack our drones in the Persian Gulf or attack shipping. The nuclear program was under control.”
She then slammed the president for continuing to damage American alliances even as he declares victory against Iran.
“The Iraqis want us out of Iraq — that’s extraordinarily dangerous for our interest,” she said. “It’s a victory for Iran. The fight against ISIS has been suspended, so the whole reason why we’re there to go after the terrorists, we can’t do.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Stephen King offers $75,000 for White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to do her job
The White House has been widely criticized for failing to effectively communicate President Donald Trump's views on hostilities with Iran that have been going on inside Iraq.
Nicolle Wallace, who once served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, described the confusion as a "messaging fog of war."
Much of the criticism was directed at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has refused to hold daily press briefings -- despite that being her job.
Climate watchdog warns US fracking boom leading to 30% rise in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
"This analysis shows that we're heading in the wrong direction and really need to slow emissions growth from the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries."
Planet-heating pollution from the U.S. oil, gas, and petrochemical industries could rise about 30% by 2025 compared with 2018 because of additional drilling and 157 new or expanded projects "fueled by the fracking boom," an environmental watchdog group warned Wednesday.
That estimated emissions increase is equal to "as much greenhouse gas pollution as 50 new coal-fired power plants," the U.S.-based Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) explained in a statement announcing the new analysis.
Commentary
Trump backs down after realizing his self-inflicted Iran debacle only makes things worse for him
In the days following Donald Trump's apparently impulsive decision to assassinate Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's powerful military leader, there was a lot of speculation about why the president would do something so foolish and provocative. Some folks have clung to the idea that there is method to Trump's madness, but reporting since then has made it clear that he didn't spend time contemplating the likely national security consequences before — or after — making this decision. Instead, it seems that, because Trump is motivated strictly by self-interest and ego, his focus was less on the situation in Iran and more on his re-election prospects and creating a distraction from the ongoing impeachment drama.