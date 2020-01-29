Quantcast
Trump’s latest argument foreshadows that he will do far worse in the future: former Obama lawyer

Published

1 min ago

on

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal cautioned that President Donald Trump’s legal team’s latest argument foreshadows that the president likely intends to do far worse than he has already.

Alan Dershowitz argued Wednesday that if the president believes that he is acting in the public interest, then he can do anything he wants. It was a claim that sent many running to Twitter to lambast the claim.

“And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” said Dershowitz.

Katyal explained that this is paving the way to inoculate the president against any future accusations that he’s abused his power.

“This is inane,” he tweeted Wednesday. “The president could threaten people (including with our army) unless they voted for him? Could order a break-in of DNC headquarters? I’m not sure even Kings had such powers.”

He later tweeted: “The fact a President would send his lawyer out to say such grossly unconstitutional things highlights the need for impeachment. If he believes he can do anything, so long as 1 of his motives is to win reelection, he won’t just do Ukraine leverage again, he’ll do far far worse.”

