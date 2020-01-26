Trump’s legal team is really just giving Republicans cover for GOP voters in their states: Ex-federal prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne explained during an MSNBC discussion Sunday that the only real purpose for President Donald Trump’s legal team is to give cover to Republican senators so they can save the president without facing the consequences at the ballot box.
Discussing the week of impeachment trials, Alksne said that any prosecutor would look at the House’s case and see reason for confidence. This isn’t a normal trial, however, and senators are far from the impartial jury that the judicial system requires.
“The prosecution’s case overwhelming,” she explained. “I think any prosecutor who put this case in would be pretty confident. But, unfortunately, this isn’t really — this isn’t a real kind of trial. So, the question is, what about the defense case? And the defense case is basically, ‘We need to give you a couple of things for you to stand up in front of your constituents to say when you refuse to have witnesses, and we acquit the president.’ That’s basically what’s happening.”
She said it wasn’t a legal case anymore because the legal case is so overwhelming that there is no way the White House could win. The only thing they can try to win is on politics.
“The political case is driven by self-interest, and it doesn’t look to me, and I could be wrong, this is more in the political lane, and David Jolly can tell us, but it seems to me they’re going to vote no witnesses and we’ll get the Merrick Garland treatment, and it will be over.”
Her comment was a reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refusing to allow former President Barack Obama to appoint a Supreme Court justice when Justice Antonin Scalia died. Garland was a judge that had already been overwhelmingly supported by Republicans, but they refused to vote on him for the High Court, delivering a nominee to Trump when he came into office. Opponents have argued that Neil Gorsuch will forever be an illegitimate justice.
See the video below:
Breaking Banner
‘I saw this and lost it’: Internet mourns the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant
It was reported by several outlets that basketball giant Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. That's when Twitter users took to the social media site begging Bryant's account to respond that it wasn't true.
https://twitter.com/JavrienGVO/status/1221517794019364870
https://twitter.com/napoleonnne/status/1221522285867274241
Others remembered the powerful way that Bryant gave back to communities with his foundation that targeted impoverished communities. He helped deliver programs for sports and other extracurricular programs for youth.
https://twitter.com/Andredeegreat/status/1221526781158510599
A high school debate team is better than Trump’s ‘immature half-baked’ legal team: MSNBC analyst
During a discussion about the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, the panel noted that they're so bad that a high school debate team would do a better job.
Host Alex Witt played a clip of Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appearing on "Meet the Press," where he said he hopes the impeachment process is an instructive one for the president. This week, Braun confessed that the president was guilty, but that he was unwilling to vote to convict the guilty president.
Breaking Banner
Trump should be hauled before a federal judge over threat against Adam Schiff: Ex-Justice Department counsel
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, ex-Justice Department official Shan Wu claimed Donald Trump should be hauled before a federal judge to explain his implied threat against Rep, Adam Schiff in light of the fact that the California Democrat is serving as a prosecutor in the impeachment trial against the president.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Wu -- who served as Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno -- seemed furious at the president over his tweet that implied to many the president was encouraging violence against a member of the House.