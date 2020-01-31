Quantcast
Trump’s legal team’s argument flopped in TV ratings up against Democrats

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was reported when the House managers made their case before the Senate to hold a legitimate trial with witnesses and convict the president, Americans were glued to their televisions.

An astounding 11 million people, not including streaming video or PBS, were watching the House make the case against President Donald Trump.

An estimated 9.3 million Americans tuned in on the night the president’s team presented their argument.

When it came to the president’s legal team, however, Fox News wasn’t showing the trial the way other channels like CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, CNN and MSNBC were streaming it. Fox News didn’t run the trial the way other channels were. They would occasionally show short clips, but it wasn’t the entirety of the trial.

Yet, the ratings for Fox News on the night the president’s lawyers were making his case, were very high. That would normally be a huge success for the president. The problem is that those people were watching Fox News hosts and not the president’s team.

Trump complains ‘they gave us NOTHING’ — then says Dems are the ones ‘NEVER’ satisfied

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took to the web to lament how upset he was that his team won the argument against witnesses.

"No matter what you give to the Democrats, in the end, they will NEVER be satisfied. In the House, they gave us NOTHING!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1223399034552930305

It's an odd claim that he got "NOTHING" while simultaneously claiming Democrats were the ones who would never be satisfied.

Trump also ranted that he got no witnesses and Democrats got 17. In fact, no witnesses were called in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump. That was why people were advocating for witnesses.

‘Arizonans can’t trust Martha McSally’: GOP senator ripped for vote against impeachment trial witnesses

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was appointed to fill the remainder of Sen. John McCain's seat. It wasn't long after she lost the Senate election in 2018 that McSally was given the participation trophy of an appointed seat. Now, she seems to be struggling to keep the seat up against former astronaut Cap. Mark Kelly.

McSally's polling is not doing well as she faces off against a beloved candidate who fought to help his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, come back from a gunshot to the head at a town hall meeting. It's unknown if McSally understands she is likely to lose her seat in November and was willing to take one for the GOP team instead of voting for her own self-preservation.

Mitt Romney uninvited to right-wing CPAC conference after voting for a fair impeachment trial

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The right-wing political action committee CPAC disinvited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from any involvement in their conference.

Romney joined with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in voting to support witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Like a child storming out of the sandbox with their toys, CPAC attacked the former Republican presidential candidate who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 with over 62 percent of the vote.

By contrast, President Donald Trump struggled to get above 45 percent in 2016.

Romney hasn't responded to the comment, though he isn't likely to care given his strong support in his home state.

