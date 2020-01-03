Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani puts American politicians in danger: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani would endanger top U.S. government officials.
President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani, who commanded the clandestine Quds Force, and the “Morning Joe” host said the U.S. should expect serious retaliation from Iran in the escalating conflict.
“In terms of precedent, this actually moves beyond even the invasion in 2003 of Iraq, because the United States of America last night, the president of the United States of America last night decided to assassinate the No. 2 leader in a sovereign nation,” Scarborough said.
“Regardless of what we think of Soleimani, regardless of what we think of Iran, this president’s foreign policy now includes the assassination of a top leader in a foreign government,” he added, “and what the United States does to Iranian leaders, Iranian leaders now obviously will feel free to do to American leaders.”
Hear Donald Trump bluff his way through 2015 interview on Iran’s Soleimani: ‘You’re asking me gotcha questions’
President Donald Trump once bluffed his way through a discussion about the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani -- whose killing he ordered Thursday in an escalation of the Middle East conflict.
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" played a clip from Trump's interview Sept. 3, 2015, with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked the newly minted Republican candidate whether he knew Soleimani's name.
"Are you familiar with Gen. Soleimani?" Hewitt asked.
"Yes," Trump said, then began fishing for hints. "Go ahead, give me a little. Go ahead, tell me."
Hewitt told the candidate that Soleimani led the clandestine Quds Force, and Trump either misheard the host or was unfamiliar with that military unit.
Tens of thousands rally in Iran capital against US ‘crimes’
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran to protest against American "crimes", an AFP correspondent reported, after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad Friday.
Chanting "Death to America" and holding up posters of the slain commander, Qasem Soleimani, the demonstrators filled streets for several blocks in central Tehran after Friday prayers.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the commander of its Quds Force foreign operations arm had been killed by US forces in Baghdad.
Women and men, many of them elderly, took part in the procession, some holding up portraits of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.