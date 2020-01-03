Trump’s order to kill Iran’s Soleimani puts American politicians in danger: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani would endanger top U.S. government officials.

President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Soleimani, who commanded the clandestine Quds Force, and the “Morning Joe” host said the U.S. should expect serious retaliation from Iran in the escalating conflict.

“In terms of precedent, this actually moves beyond even the invasion in 2003 of Iraq, because the United States of America last night, the president of the United States of America last night decided to assassinate the No. 2 leader in a sovereign nation,” Scarborough said.

“Regardless of what we think of Soleimani, regardless of what we think of Iran, this president’s foreign policy now includes the assassination of a top leader in a foreign government,” he added, “and what the United States does to Iranian leaders, Iranian leaders now obviously will feel free to do to American leaders.”