Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s own impeachment witness says impeachable acts don’t need to be crimes in stunning rebuke

Published

55 mins ago

on

When the House Judiciary Committee debated impeachment, only one of the four law professors called as expert witnesses sided with President Donald Trump: George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley, a noted civil libertarian, who argued that the House’s process for gathering and debating evidence was problematic.

But in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Tuesday, Turley pointedly broke with Trump’s legal team on one of their most fundamental arguments in the Senate trial: that the articles of impeachment are invalid because they do not allege the president committed a specific federal crime. Such a view, Turley wrote, “is at odds with history and the purpose of the Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Framers did not want terms such as ‘maladministration’ in the standard as dangerously too broad, they often spoke of impeachable conduct in noncriminal terms, such as Justice Joseph Story referring to ‘public wrongs,’ ‘great offenses against the Constitution’ or acts of ‘malfeasance or abuse of office,'” wrote Turley. “Alexander Hamilton spoke of impeachment trials as addressing ‘the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.'”

“While I believe that articles of impeachment are ideally based on well-defined criminal conduct, I do not believe that the criminal code is the effective limit or scope of possible impeachable offenses,” continued Turley. “If some of the president’s critics are adopting a far too broad understanding of impeachable offenses, the White House is adopting a far too narrow one.”

“The adoption of this interpretation would create lasting harm for the constitutional system,” warned Turley. “It would again ‘expand the space for executive conduct’ by reducing the definition of impeachable conduct to the criminal code. It is an argument that is as politically unwise as it is constitutionally shortsighted … Whatever benefit from the clarity of such a position will come at the cost of any possible consensus. If successful, it would also come at a considerable cost for the Constitution.”

Turley further warned Republicans that such an untenable legal argument risks fracturing their own caucus, by persuading some in the GOP to break ranks and vote to convict.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Businessman who challenged AOC to debate him on union law agrees to settle with Labor Board for violations

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

Last August, Dave Portnoy, the founder of the blog Barstool Sports, got into an internet feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she pointed out to him that his online threats to fire "on the spot" any employee who speaks with a union organizer were against federal labor law.

Hey @aoc welcome to thunder dome. Debate me. https://t.co/XEmEvt12N4

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did vulnerable Republican senators just agree to take the fall for Trump in 2020?

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

A slate of vulnerable Republican senators voted against witnesses being heard in the impeachment trial when they were given the opportunity Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) filed an amendment to the rules outlined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and when Republicans were given an opportunity to vote in support of allowing witnesses, all 53 voted against it.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is among the endangered Republicans up for reelection in 2020, tried to hedge her bets, saying that she was "likely" to support witnesses in the future, but she made no promises. It further poses the question, if Collins is "likely" to support witnesses tomorrow, Thursday, or next week, why isn't she willing to do it today?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s own impeachment witness says impeachable acts don’t need to be crimes in stunning rebuke

Published

53 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

When the House Judiciary Committee debated impeachment, only one of the four law professors called as expert witnesses sided with President Donald Trump: George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley, a noted civil libertarian, who argued that the House's process for gathering and debating evidence was problematic.

But in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Tuesday, Turley pointedly broke with Trump's legal team on one of their most fundamental arguments in the Senate trial: that the articles of impeachment are invalid because they do not allege the president committed a specific federal crime. Such a view, Turley wrote, "is at odds with history and the purpose of the Constitution."

Continue Reading
 
 