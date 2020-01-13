Trump’s ‘utter lack of credibility in the national security realm has come back to haunt him’: conservative columnist
In her latest piece for The Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin argues that President Trump’s claim that four embassies were in danger as justification for the targeted killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani may be his “biggest lie yet.” Rubin cites a recent report from the New York Post that points out that the embassies themselves were not warned of any such “imminent” threats, as well as the fact that Trump’s own defense secretary revealed that he knew of no such intelligence.
“The ever-shifting explanations for Trump’s conduct are emblematic of how his utter lack of credibility in the national security realm has come back to haunt him,” Rubin writes. “He has gone from smearing the intelligence community, to praising it, to inventing intelligence. The media too often pretend that there is credence to his assertions or that maybe there is some super-secret intelligence that cannot be shared with them.”
According to Rubin, going forward, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “assertions of fact in the national intelligence realm should be viewed as mere allegations until independent verification of their claims has been obtained.”
Trump keeps sending troops to a region he hates out of ‘spite and pique’: International law professor
President Donald Trump hasn't kept it a secret that he hates the Middle East. But it's unknown how that translates into actual foreign policy. Considering he keeps increasing the troops in the region, his pledge to keep America out of "endless wars," seems to have fallen by the wayside.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed that there was a holy war going on in the region.
"In the Middle East, we have people chopping the heads off Christians, we have people chopping the heads off many other people. We have things that we have never seen before - as a group, we have never seen before, what's happening right now. The medieval times - I mean, we studied medieval times - not since medieval times have people seen what's going on. I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding," Trump said.
US sends home 21 Saudis after army base shooting probe
The United States will send 21 Saudi military trainees back to the Gulf kingdom after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three American sailors last month, the Justice Department announced Monday.
The 21, who the investigation found possessed jihadist material and child pornography, have been expelled from their air force training at a Florida military base, said Attorney General Bill Barr.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated conduct unbecoming an officer in the Saudi Royal Air Force and Royal Navy and the 21 cadets have been dis-enrolled from their training curriculum in the US military and will be returning to Saudi Arabia later today," Barr said.
Trump’s Border Patrol chief who once was member of secret racist Facebook group to quit ‘this month’: Report
The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.
"Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send," the Washington Examiner reports.