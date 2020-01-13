Trump’s ‘utter lack of credibility in the national security realm has come back to haunt him’: conservative columnist

In her latest piece for The Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin argues that President Trump’s claim that four embassies were in danger as justification for the targeted killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani may be his “biggest lie yet.” Rubin cites a recent report from the New York Post that points out that the embassies themselves were not warned of any such “imminent” threats, as well as the fact that Trump’s own defense secretary revealed that he knew of no such intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ever-shifting explanations for Trump’s conduct are emblematic of how his utter lack of credibility in the national security realm has come back to haunt him,” Rubin writes. “He has gone from smearing the intelligence community, to praising it, to inventing intelligence. The media too often pretend that there is credence to his assertions or that maybe there is some super-secret intelligence that cannot be shared with them.”

According to Rubin, going forward, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “assertions of fact in the national intelligence realm should be viewed as mere allegations until independent verification of their claims has been obtained.”

Read her full piece over at The Washington Post.