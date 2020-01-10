Trump’s ‘volcano of self-hatred’ fuels his jealousy of Obama — and could be the key to beating him in 2020: Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House communications director, revealed why President Donald Trump is so obsessed with Barack Obama.
The former Trump staffer-turned-Trump critic appeared Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he was asked about the president’s seeming jealousy of his predecessor.
“I never met anybody more insecure, or anybody that had so much self doubt, self-hatred,” Scaramucci. “If you juxtapose that against Barack Obama, who I went to law school with from an early stage of life, he has enormous self-confidence, a level of comportment to his personality that people find very popular.”
Trump notices that, and it drives him crazy, according to Scaramucci.
“The president has found a sleeve of popularity with primarily white, disaffected blue-collar workers,” he said. “I wrote about that in my book, addressed that, because I came from a, frankly, white, blue-collar family, so I had a lot of identity with that.”
Trump hates Obama for the same reason he hates anyone he perceives as having a higher status than him, Scaramucci said.
“President Obama, totally different guy than President Trump,” Scaramucci said. “He could never be President Obama, he could never be Rex Tillerson. That’s why he throws these people into the volcano of his own self-hatred, like a human sacrifice of people’s professional careers. He wants to abrogate what what President Obama did because of that self-hatred, that’s a component that people have to understand.”
“Whoever’s running against him can unspool him,” Scaramucci added, “if they understand the level of self-hatred and level of personal insecurity he has as a human being.”
