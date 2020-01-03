Trump’s White House is not ‘savvy enough’ to pull off a ‘Wag the Dog’ scenario: CNN analyst
Several analysts and columnists have suspected that President Donald Trump’s recent decision to bomb Iran is politically motivated. The president said in 2011 that former President Barack Obama would wage a war with Iran so that he could get reelected. While that never happened with Obama, it may be what is behind Trump’s motivations.
In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011
“Donald Trump has always been very good at projecting. Could we call this future projection?” MSNBC’s Katy Tur asked the “Meet the Press” panel Friday.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked his political panel the same question during his political panel.
“Last year he contradicted the sworn testimony of several of his top intelligence people — people and saying also Iran was developing nuclear missiles,” Cooper said. “Years ago before he became president he repeatedly suggested President Obama would gin up a war with Iran to win a re-election.”
After playing the clip of Trump’s remarks, Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin explained why that probably isn’t true.
“Covering the Trump administration for three years, I can say with confidence they’re not savvy enough to pull it off,” Rogin said. “There’s not that up strategery going on. He does not want a war with Iran and we have a set of policies that are clearly leading us up in escalation to that war. That’s not design. That’s just policy chaos we’ve seen overall this time. Remember, President Trump is driven by two foreign policy instinct, right, to get out of the Middle East and also to be really tough on Iran and those two things are completely in contradiction with each other. And that’s why you have what we see here today, which is an incoherent policy leading us down a road we can’t see the end of, that’s the most dangerous thing of all.”
Watch the panel discussion below:
CNN
Every time Trump tries to deter Iran he screws it up: National Iranian American Council founder
President Donald Trump has no idea what he's doing when he's trying to deter Iran, a CNN panel explained Friday after the president assassinated a top Iranian general.
"Somebody's got to explain 'attacking' to prevent an attack to me," said Josh Rogin, political analyst and columnist for the Washington Post. "Because what you end up having throughout history is a series of excitations, called the escalation latter, which is what leads you into a war you don't want. But again, today I went to the State Department and they were like, 'Oh, this will deter Iran.' That doesn't really seem to be the case, but that is the stated goal."
CNN
Trump has ‘dismantled the national security infrastructure’ — at exactly the moment we need it: CNN’s Jim Sciutto
On Friday, CNN's Jim Sciutto outlined a significant challenge that is immediately apparent in the wake of the strike that eliminated Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani: the traditional national security apparatus that could help America make life or death decisions around escalating tension with Iran has been gutted.
"Why is it important to go through traditional processes like informing the Gang of Eight?" asked anchor John Berman. "Why is it significant that President Trump chose to brief or tell his friend Lindsey Graham about this before telling others?"
"I've spoken to senior members who say he's upended, bypassed, even dismantled the national security infrastructure, through multiple administrations," said Sciutto. "Not a Democratic/Republican thing. Hundreds of people whose job it is to help develop policy and inform the president of the consequences, potential consequences of his decision. This president has chosen to bypass that repeatedly."
CNN
Mike Pompeo admits on live TV there was no threat to the American homeland from Suleimani
Given the potential enormous risks of destabilizing the region, the Trump administration needed a strong justification for launching the strike that killed infamous Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani. But when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN to defend the strike, asserting that Suleimani posed an imminent threat, he struggled to respond to some of John Berman's questions.
"[Was there a] specific target overseas?" asked Berman.
"I'm not going to say anything more about the nature of the attack, but know this was not just in Iraq," said Pompeo. "It was using the proxy forces he has manipulated for so long to bring so much destruction to the Shias, Sunnis and Muslims throughout the region. He inflicted harm not only on American lives but created terrible activities supporting Hezbollah, Hamas. Qassim Suleimani was at the center of all of it."