‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: Impeachment managers praised for having ‘boss energy’

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate trial during a Capitol Hill press conference.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be the lead impeachment manager, his assistants will be House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Val Demings (D-FL).

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, who has reportedly advised House Democrats, praised the selections.

“The seven managers Speaker Pelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Tribe posted on Twitter.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the choices gave him “goosebumps.”

“The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker,” he posted.

Here is some of what others were saying:

