‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: Impeachment managers praised for having ‘boss energy’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate trial during a Capitol Hill press conference.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be the lead impeachment manager, his assistants will be House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Val Demings (D-FL).

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, who has reportedly advised House Democrats, praised the selections.

“The seven managers Speaker Pelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Tribe posted on Twitter.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the choices gave him “goosebumps.”

“The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker,” he posted.

Here is some of what others were saying:

Fantastic lineup! I'm a huge fan of Val Demings. A little disappointed that Jamie Raskin isn't included. — 🌊LockUpTrumpNow (@LockUpTrumpNow) January 15, 2020

Ms. Pelosi deserves praise for her gracious handling of thugs. Thank you, Nancy, from the bottom of America's heart!🌹 — LuLu boom boom Roche (@LuLuRoche) January 15, 2020

Yep – thought the same thing – very intentional & all very deserving – and a stark contrast against who they will be facing. — The Tweeting Liberal (@WileELiberal) January 15, 2020

Pelosi said she chose litigators who were comfortable in a courtroom setting. #ImpeachmentTrial #HouseManagers — medit8now (@medit8now) January 15, 2020

agree! it's a dream team. Especially @RepValDemings !! She is a boss. — Jenny Eden Coaching (@coachjennyeden) January 15, 2020

I was thinking, “hey what about the NYC Irish cop type guy”. Thanks! — Cliff Graham (@FishNurd) January 15, 2020

Fabulous Job Nancy! We completely support you! You are our shining hope ! 🙏 — [email protected] (@kayeazar) January 15, 2020

Adam Schiff is Trump’s worst nightmare. — Syed Mohammad Hussain (@m_hussain97) January 15, 2020

No Swalwell!!??? — rebecca klafter 🌊 (@reebeedee) January 15, 2020

Val and Hakeem and Adam!!! This is boss energy!! — Bernie's nude Soviet sweat lodge ⚖️ (@Drea_got_time) January 15, 2020

Looks great. I wish Katie Porter had a spot. She's the Kamala Harris of the House. — Gym Jordan's Jacket (@IamBillBivin) January 15, 2020

Val Demings, a relatively junior member of Congress from Florida who had been a police chief, has become a respected questioner on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees https://t.co/VNdQEk6iQT — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 15, 2020

Hakeem Jeffries has emerged as one of the Democrats’ top messaging lieutenants, and is regarded by many Democrats as poised to become the first black speaker of the House when Nancy Pelosi steps aside https://t.co/Y5iCxlQPss — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 15, 2020

Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, provided the legal and constitutional case that President Trump’s misconduct rose to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. He is likely to play a similar role in the Senate’s proceeding. https://t.co/TAssUkgFm2 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 15, 2020

Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has quickly emerged in the Democratic caucus as a leading voice on national security https://t.co/W8U0gUDjcE — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 15, 2020