Quantcast
Connect with us

Twitter slammed for letting Trump threaten to commit war crimes: ‘He’s using your network to start a war’

Published

1 min ago

on

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was harshly criticized for allowing President Donald Trump to threaten to commit war crimes in Iran.

Conservative Charles Johnson, the founder of the blog Little Green Footballs, blasted Dorsey after Trump threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites — including cultural targets.

“What better place to make hyper-aggressive war threats than Twitter?” Johnson wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are the kinds of tweets that Twitter really SHOULD DELETE. He’s using your network to start a war, @jack,” he said, tagging the CEO’s account.

“It isn’t the first time Trump has threatened Iran with war, but this is the MOST deranged and hysterical — and specific! — threat yet,” he explained. “To be fair, I don’t see anything in the Twitter Rules about starting an international conflagration in the Middle East, so maybe they’re off the hook.”

“This also is far from the first time Trump has threatened to commit war crimes — which is what targeting Iranian cultural sites would be,” Johnson noted. “Trump is clearly excited by war crimes and war criminals — his often-stated goal of ‘keeping the oil’ in Iraq and other places would also be a war crime. And he pardons soldiers who commit war crimes. War crimes are his thing. He’s the war crime president.”

Johnson’s thread was noticed by prominent GOP attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

He wrote Trump “is too dumb to know it’s a war crime, but also too demented to care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to target 52 Iranian sites if any ‘American assets’ are hit in retaliation assassination of Suleimani

Published

40 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran against retaliating for the assassination of Iranian Gov. Qassim Suleimani.

Trump said attacks could occur for attacks not just on Americans, but American assets.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters, Trump tweeted Saturday, after a day at one of his golf courses.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Iran factions mobilizing to kick the United States out of Iraq

Published

51 mins ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

Pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations across Iraq Saturday with missiles and warnings to Iraqi troops, after tens of thousands mourned an Iranian general killed in a US strike.

The killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a precision drone strike on Baghdad early Friday was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Washington and Tehran, which had vowed "revenge."

In the first hints of a possible retaliatory response, two mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, security sources told AFP.

Almost simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed, security sources said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump whines impeachment is a distraction from his job — after spending Saturday at his golf course

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his critics on Saturday after returning to Mar-a-Lago from Trump International Golf Club.

"As hard as I work, & as successful as our Country has become with our Economy, our Military & everything else, it is ashame (sic) that the Democrats make us spend so much time & money on this ridiculous Impeachment Lite Hoax," Trump complained.

"I should be able to devote all of my time to the REAL USA!" he argued.

According to CNN's tally, by the end of 2019, Trump had "spent at least 252 days at a Trump golf club and 333 days at a Trump property as president."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image