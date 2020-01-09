Quantcast
US and Iraqi officials say Ukrainian jetliner was brought down by Iranian 'anti-aircraft missile system': report

January 9, 2020

According to multiple reports this Thursday, Ukraine investigators were looking at terrorism, a missile strike and catastrophic engine failure as the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner that went down in Shahedshahr, southwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to CNN, aviation authorities in Tehran revealed the jetliner was on fire before it came down.

Now, Newsweek is exclusively reporting that a Pentagon official, a senior U.S. intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official have revealed that the plane was struck by an Iranian “anti-aircraft missile system.”

“Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a Boeing 737–800 en route from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airpot to Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport, stopped transmitting data Tuesday just minutes after takeoff and not long after Iran launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. and allied forces in neighboring Iraq,” Newsweek reports. “The aircraft is believed to have been struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, known to NATO as Gauntlet, the three officials told Newsweek.”

