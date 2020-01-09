US and Iraqi officials say Ukrainian jetliner was brought down by Iranian ‘anti-aircraft missile system’: report
According to multiple reports this Thursday, Ukraine investigators were looking at terrorism, a missile strike and catastrophic engine failure as the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner that went down in Shahedshahr, southwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.
According to CNN, aviation authorities in Tehran revealed the jetliner was on fire before it came down.
Now, Newsweek is exclusively reporting that a Pentagon official, a senior U.S. intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official have revealed that the plane was struck by an Iranian “anti-aircraft missile system.”
“Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a Boeing 737–800 en route from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airpot to Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport, stopped transmitting data Tuesday just minutes after takeoff and not long after Iran launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. and allied forces in neighboring Iraq,” Newsweek reports. “The aircraft is believed to have been struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, known to NATO as Gauntlet, the three officials told Newsweek.”
Read the full report over at Newsweek.
Trump defender Stefanik buried in scorn for tweeting photo-shopped picture of Pelosi: ‘You are a disgrace to women’
New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik was hammered on Twitter for posting an altered photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not once but twice in an effort to raise campaign cash for an expected rough election fight in 2020.
Stefanik, who burst from relative obscurity with her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings, tweeted the picture of Pelosi on Wednesday and then once again on Thursday morning after the Washington Post called her out over it.
In the Thursday tweet laden with emojis, Stefanik appeared to think the Washington Post story on her tweet was a win for her campaign and claimed it improved her fundraising.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacks Trump for informing Congress of attack on Iran via Tweet
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attacked President Donald Trump for trying to inform Congress about a military action against Iran on Twitter. She said it was unacceptable.
"I do not believe, in terms of what is in the public domain, that they have made the country safer by what they did, and that is what our responsibility is," Pelosi said about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani. "We'll have more discussion of this on the floor today at some length."
She recalled meeting veterans from the Battle of the Bulge, who said that they pray for peace, a sentiment she shared.