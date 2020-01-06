US gains in the Middle East are unraveling at an unnerving pace as Trump provokes Iran: columnist
In a piece for The New Yorker this Monday, Robin Wright contends that when it comes to the Trump administration’s claim that the targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani will make US forces safer in the Middle East, “nothing seems further from the truth.”
“Some form of conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic, overt or covert, seems more possible now than it has at any time since the 1979 Revolution,” she writes, adding that whatever gains the US made in Iraq over the last decade seem to be “unravelling,” with rippling effects across the Middle East.”
“Instead of being a dead bad guy, Suleimani appears almost as potent in his ‘martyrdom’ as he was in life,” Wright continues. “His death has already spurred anti-American sentiment across the Middle East. It has unified Iran’s divided society. And it has also precipitated the first action to wind down or end the American military presence in the region—Suleimani’s primary mission since he took over the Quds Force, in 1998.”
According to Wright, the killing of Suleimani plays into a “martyrdom by a minority fighting for survival against bigger rivals” narrative that’s long-been promulgated by Shiite Islam, and has “unified disparate sectors of Iranian society, which just weeks ago was riven by street protests challenging the government in dozens of cities.”
As Wright points out, it’s been days since Suleimani’s killing and the Trump administration still hasn’t revealed what exactly the threat was that led to the operation. Now that distrust between Iran and the US has deepened, “diplomacy seems to be off the table, despite President Trump’s repeated statements that he wants talks with Iran on a new nuclear deal to avoid conflict.”
Read her full piece over at The New Yorker.
Bolton’s offer to testify puts new pressure on Mitch McConnell — and could prove damning to Trump
Former national security adviser John Bolton has announced he would be willing to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if the Senate issued him a subpoena.
Bolton declined to say what he would tell the Senate about Trump's pressure campaign against Ukraine, but former White House officials and sources close to Bolton said the testimony could be damning and put new pressure on GOP senators to convict him, reported the New York Times.
Tel Aviv residents ‘not afraid’ of Iran threat
Under a clear blue sky in Tel Aviv, Nisan Katz vowed Monday he was "not afraid" of a threat by an Iranian official to turn the Israeli city "to dust".
The warning followed a war of words between Washington and Tehran, after the US assassinated top Iranian military commander Qasem Suleimani on Friday.
"If America takes any measure after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to dust," said Mohsen Rezai, who heads Iran's Expediency Council, a top state body.
But in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Katz doubted Tehran would follow through with the threat.
"There shouldn't be any confrontation or war between Israel and Iran, we don't have a common border," he told AFP.
‘Unstable’ Trump blundered into Iran disaster after all his experienced advisers quit: senator
As a real estate magnate and politician, Donald Trump has always loved breaking rules and putting on a show. Now in Iran he's following the same pattern -- only this time as commander in chief of the world's biggest military.
Whether negotiating skyscraper deals or conducting a trade war with China, Trump can resemble a flamboyant and highly unpredictable poker player.
As he said in his autobiographical book "The Art of the Deal," the role thrills him.
"Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game," he wrote.