US House votes to warn China against meddling in Dalai Lama succession
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to authorize sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the process of determining the Dalai Lama’s successor, raising pressure as the Tibetan spiritual leader approaches 85.
Under the legislation, Washington would freeze any US assets and ban travel to the United States of Chinese officials found to be involved in “identifying or installing” a government-approved Dalai Lama
A total of 392 lawmakers voted for the bill with 22, all of them Republicans plus one conservative independent, opposed.
The act still needs approval from the Senate, where Republican Marco Rubio has promised to lead efforts, before heading to President Donald Trump for his signature.
The law would also prohibit China from opening any further consulates in the United States until Washington can open a mission in Lhasa, the Himalayan territory’s tightly restricted capital.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime advocate for Tibet, said that the bill aims to encourage Beijing to resume dialogue with envoys of the Dalai Lama that broke off a decade ago.
“We are supporting the Tibetan people’s right to religious freedom and genuine autonomy by formally establishing a US policy that the Tibetan Buddhist community has the exclusive right to choose its religious leaders, including the 15th Dalai Lama,” Pelosi said.
It is the latest human rights bill passed in the US Congress, including an act in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters that angered China.
The 14th Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has won a global following through his good-humored discourses on peace and compassion, helping fuel interest in his push for greater Tibetan autonomy.
Beijing, while officially atheist, has signaled that it could try to stage-manage his succession — a ritualistic search in which monks look for clues in a young boy — with the presumed goal of grooming a pliant Dalai Lama.
While brushing aside any worries about his health, the Dalai Lama has said he is open to breaking tradition by choosing a successor before he dies, including potentially a girl, or even declaring the institution finished with him.
In 1995, Beijing selected its own Panchen Lama — another influential Tibetan Buddhist position — and detained a six-year-old identified for the role, whom rights groups described as the world’s youngest political prisoner.
Pompeo takes on growing rift with Brexit Britain
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London on Wednesday to salvage a post-Brexit alliance with an old friend whose defiance on China and Iran underscores Washington's diplomatic isolation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been touting the prospects of a big new trade deal with the United States that can fill the void of Britain's departure from the European Union on Friday.
But Pompeo's meetings with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Johnson on Wednesday and Thursday threatens to become a damage limitation exercise for the "special relationship".
Pompeo had been doing his best to convince Johnson that allowing China's Huawei tech giant to help build Britain's next-generation 5G network introduced a long-term security threat.
Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney
There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.
Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.
"Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence," Bondy posted on Twitter.
Bondy has been pushing a "Let Lev Speak" message on Twitter.
Former Trump official worries about the president’s mental state: ‘How long can this be ignored?’
President Donald Trump's mental fitness for office was called into question after a campaign rally in New Jersey.
During his speech, Trump began to slur his words, causing somebody at Fox News to laugh on a hot mic as the network cut away from the speech.
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was concerned by the clip.
"Wondering how long this can be ignored," Scaramucci posted.
"Is there anyone left in his team that cares about his health and mental acuity?" he wondered.