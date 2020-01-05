US-led coalition sets aside campaign against ISIS to prepare for possible Iran attacks: report

According to a report from the New York Times, an American-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has set aside their years-long battle with ISIS to focus on expected attacks from Iran in light of President Donald Trump decision to have Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, an Iranian security and intelligence commander killed in a drone attack.
According to the Times, “In a statement, the American command said that after repeated attacks on Iraqi and American bases in recent weeks, one of which killed an American contractor on Dec. 27, ‘we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review.'”
“We remain resolute as partners of the government of Iraq and the Iraqi people that have welcomed us into their country to help defeat ISIS,” the statement added, “We remain ready to return our full attention and efforts back to our shared goal of ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh.”
