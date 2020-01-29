‘Very interesting indeed’: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski praised for question that cornered Trump lawyer

Two Republican senators were praised online for asking an insightful question during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) asked a joint question about whether Trump ever raised concerns about Hunter Biden or his father with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Alana Abramson, a congressional reporter for TIME magazine, noted the two sit next to each other and that it “looked like they were conferring on it via note passing.”

COLLINS/MURKOWSKI: Did Trump ever express worry about corruption in Ukraine before Biden started running? TRUMP LAWYER PHILBIN: I can't point to something in the record that shows him mentioning something related to the Bidens. But he did talk about corruption in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QXFK0O4jDB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2020

The two were praised for their question, which could not be answered by White House Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

To my money, best question so far comes from GOP Sens Collins and Murkowski: Before Joe Biden started running for President, did Trump ever raise the issue of corruption and Biden to Ukraine's previous president or others?

White House counsel: I have nothing for you on that. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 29, 2020

Did Trump ever bring up alleged Biden corruption with Poroshenko? Excellent question from Senator Collins. Of course not. If he had, Trump team would released documents on that long ago. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 29, 2020

Possible GOP swing votes for witnesses Susan Collins and @lisamurkowski question boils it down: "What did the president say to whom & when" re raising concerns about Biden and his son Hunter. #ImpeachmentTrial — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) January 29, 2020

Collins asks if there's any evidence that @realDonaldTrump wanted to investigate the Bidens before Joe Biden started beating him in the polls. Philbin has to admit, no. There's nothing in the record about that. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 29, 2020

Collins and Murkowski ask if Trump ever mentioned the Bidens in relation to corruption in Ukraine *before* Joe Biden entered the 2020 race, either to Ukrainian officials or US officials? Philbin says he's limited by the House record and can't point to a specific example. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 29, 2020

Philbin says, in response to Collins/Murkowski Q, that he can't point to anything in the record suggesting Trump raised concerns about the Bidens to anyone in his own administration or in Ukraine's before Biden entered the 2020 race. Interesting answer, interesting questioners. — Karoun Demirjian (@karoun) January 29, 2020

Murkowski/Collins ask if Trump ever showed concern about Biden-Ukraine corruption BEFORE he ran for prez. Philbin: "It wasn't thoroughly pursued in the record. So I can't point to something [showing] Trump at an earlier time mentioning specifically something related to" Bidens. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 29, 2020

The question from Collins and Murkowski suggests they might not entirely believe the WH team’s argument that Trump was interested in rooting out corruption in Ukraine when he asked for a Biden investigation, rather than seeking to investigate his political rivals. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 29, 2020

Very interesting question asked by Collins and Murkowski of all people….very interesting indeed. #ImpeachmentTrial — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2020