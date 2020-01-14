Volcano erupts on ecologically sensitive Galapagos island
A volcano erupted on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos, Ecuadorian authorities said, spewing lava on the ecologically sensitive environment.
La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island, one of the youngest in the archipelago, began erupting Sunday evening, Galapagos National Park (PNG) officials said in a statement.
The 1,467 metre high (4,813 feet) volcano has a crack along its south-eastern flank and “a lava flow descends to the coast”, PNG added.
The island is home to a number of species including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants, snakes and an endemic rat, and has “very important” ecological value, PNG said.
Before the eruption, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was felt, according to the local Ecuadorian Geophysical Institute, followed by 29 aftershocks.
The volcano also erupted in June 2018.
Harry, Meghan criticized after royal crisis summit
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan faced fresh criticism on Tuesday in the wake an emergency royal meeting to discuss their shock announcement to step back from frontline royal duties.
British newspapers raked over Tuesday's meeting at which Queen Elizabeth II agreed to allow the young couple to split their time between Canada and the UK until a solution was found.
"It means only one thing -- Harry and Meghan have won!" royal commentator Philip Dampier wrote in the Daily Express. "They metaphorically held a gun to her head and she has given in."
The Sun tabloid's editorial said: "Our Queen's surrender to the petulant, selfish demands of Harry and Meghan may prove the biggest mistake of her reign.
Trump-loving National Enquirer officials knew they were committing ‘electoral fraud’ during frantic Stormy Daniels negotiations: report
In an excerpt from their book "The Fixers: The Bottom-Feeders, Crooked Lawyers, Gossipmongers, and Porn Stars Who Created the 45th President," authors Joe Palazzolo and Michael Rothfeld reveal executives at American Media’s National Enquirer were well aware that they were about to commit fraud as they were negotiating the price to "catch and kill" adult film star Stormy Daniels' story of her affair with Donald Trump.
Rupert Murdoch’s son criticizes Fox News for pushing falsehoods about Australian wildfires
Rupert Murdoch's younger son and his wife launched an attack on News Corporation for promoting conspiracy theories about Australia's devastating wildfires.
Columnists and broadcasters from News Corp Australia -- which dominates the country's media -- have questioned climate change's role in the fires and downplayed the devastation, and James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the family business, reported The Daily Beast.
“Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known,” said a spokesperson for the couple. “They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”