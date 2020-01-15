Warren loudly cheered for saying the only candidates on stage ‘who have won every single election they’ve been in are the women’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to have had the best moment of the night at Tuesday Democratic debate. When asked to discuss the current story of the day – can a woman become president in the United States? – Warren appears to have scored big, based on the debate audience’s reaction.
“Senator Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” she was asked.
“I disagreed,” Warren said, appearing to take a breath before responding. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie.”
“But look. This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it, head on. I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning records. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”
Warren was greeted with loud cheers.
Warren also added that “the real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency.”
Watch:
"Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the electability of women #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/s7FxcrYpJU
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) January 15, 2020
US Democrats lock horns over war, gender in last debate before Iowa
Leftist Bernie Sanders attacked frontrunner Joe Biden on foreign policy Tuesday but found himself fighting accusations of sexism in the final presidential debate before Democrats begin choosing who challenges incumbent Donald Trump in November's election.
With no candidate yet to carve out a clear lead less than three weeks to go before the first votes in the nominations battle, the stakes were high for the six presidential hopefuls on stage in Iowa.
The largely civilized showdown defied earlier expectations of fireworks, with tensions largely held in check during the two-hour debate.
WATCH: Bernie Sanders tried to shake Elizabeth Warren’s hand after the debate — and was rejected
Tensions appeared to remain high between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) following Tuesday night's presidential debate.
The two have been engaged in a back-and-forth, with both sides claiming dishonesty from the other, about disputed comments Sanders made about the electability of female candidates running against President Donald Trump.
Tom Namako of BuzzFeed News posted a short clip of the two candidates following the end of the CNN debate.
Sanders can be seen holding out his right arm in a bid to shake hands with Warren, as is customary.
But Warren clenched her hand instead, rejecting Sanders' offer.