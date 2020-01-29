Quantcast
Connect with us

From stoned senators to ‘naked’ Schiff conspiracy: Conservatives flood C-SPAN lines during Senate trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dring the Senate dinner break Wednesday night, CSPAN2 seemed to be over-run by bizarre callers.

One person asked how much THC officials have consumed in the last 24 hours and demanded that the officials be tested for drug use.

Another caller was accidentally cut off when she began asking about whether Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was looking for nude photos of President Donald Trump. As a fact-check, he was not. It’s possible that the questions were a reference to a call with Schiff from a shock-jock who called pretending to have nude photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the bizarre set of calls below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s border wall blew over in the wind — and landed on the Mexican side

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's much-hyped border wall suffered an embarrassing setback when newly installed panels in his fence blew over in the wind -- and landed on the Mexican side of the border.

"Mexicali police have confirmed with News 11 that a portion of the new border wall fell on the Mexico side of the border, landing on several trees," KYMA-TV reported Wednesday. "A portion of the wall landed on the trees, preventing it from hitting the ground. It runs about 130 feet in length."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump’s lawyer accidentally confessed their ‘nonsense’ would hold up Senate witnesses

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyers accidentally admitted that the president's legal team would be the ones to hold up the Senate witnesses if they were requested as part of the impeachment.

When asked why it would take so long to call witnesses, Jay Sekulow confessed: “executive privilege and other nonsense” is what would take a long time.

It's the president asserting executive privilege "and other nonsense."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That’s nonsense’: legal experts destroy ‘intellectually dishonest’ GOP argument for an impeachment mistrial

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin was criticized for pushing a nonsensical argument during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Philbin, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, argued that if the impeachment trial were a criminal trial, the judge would have declared a mistrial.

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1222680628447076353

Legal experts disputed his contention, here's what some of them were saying.

https://twitter.com/JoyceWhiteVance/status/1222678546570731521

https://twitter.com/mayawiley/status/1222680910350487553

Continue Reading
 
 