From stoned senators to ‘naked’ Schiff conspiracy: Conservatives flood C-SPAN lines during Senate trial

Dring the Senate dinner break Wednesday night, CSPAN2 seemed to be over-run by bizarre callers.

One person asked how much THC officials have consumed in the last 24 hours and demanded that the officials be tested for drug use.

Another caller was accidentally cut off when she began asking about whether Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was looking for nude photos of President Donald Trump. As a fact-check, he was not. It’s possible that the questions were a reference to a call with Schiff from a shock-jock who called pretending to have nude photos.

A call-in on CSPAN just asked the repeated question: why hasn't the GOP Senate brought up the call to Adam Schiff by the fake Russian promising naked photos of POTUS? — FreedomMom (@ToriHiggs1) January 30, 2020

Caller from Montana for @cspan "Is it true Congressman Schiff tried to solicit naked pictures of Trump from Russia." These are the people are actually insane lmao. #ImpeachmentTrial — insert name here (@ohmangos) January 30, 2020

You can see the bizarre set of calls below: