WATCH: Jerry Nadler throws Trump lawyers’ words back in their faces to show abuse of power is impeachable
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday used quotes from Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz to argue that, contrary to President Donald Trump’s claims, abuse of power is an impeachable offense.
During his presentation before the Senate, Nadler played a clip of Dershowitz from 1998 in which he argued that impeaching a president does not require the identification of a specific crime.
“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of the president, and who abuses trust, and who poses a great danger to our liberty, you don’t need a technical crime,” Dershowitz says in the video.
Nadler then read a quote from Barr in which he made the explicit case that a president can be removed from office for abuse of power.
“The fact that the president is answerable for any abuses of discretion and is ultimately subject to the judgement of Congress through the impeachment process means that the president is not the judge in his own case,” Barr wrote less than two years ago.
Watch the video below.
Ancient viruses trapped in glaciers for thousands of years could be released by climate crisis: study
A new study of ice cores in glaciers in the autonomous Chinese region of Tibet reveals that the ice floes are holding viruses previously unencountered by humans, raising the possibility of the microbes being released as the climate crisis continues.
"We've opened up a Pandora's box with climate change," observed one Twitter user.
The report, "Glacier ice archives fifteen-thousand-year-old viruses," was published in the journal bioRxiv in early January by the scientists who examined the cores. It is awaiting peer review.
‘The most dangerous situation that humanity has ever faced’: Doomsday clock now 100 seconds to midnight
Citing the worsening nuclear threat and inaction on the climate crisis, scientists issue a historic warning about the risk of global catastrophe.
"The Doomsday Clock now stands at 100 seconds to midnight, the most dangerous situation that humanity has ever faced. Now is the time to come together—to unite and to act."
"Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers—nuclear war and climate change—that are compounded by a threat multiplier, cyber-enabled information warfare, that undercuts society's ability to respond."—Bulletin of Atomic Scientist
WATCH: Jerry Nadler throws Trump lawyers’ words back in their faces to show abuse of power is impeachable
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday used quotes from Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz to argue that, contrary to President Donald Trump's claims, abuse of power is an impeachable offense.
During his presentation before the Senate, Nadler played a clip of Dershowitz from 1998 in which he argued that impeaching a president does not require the identification of a specific crime.
"It certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of the president, and who abuses trust, and who poses a great danger to our liberty, you don't need a technical crime," Dershowitz says in the video.