WATCH LIVE: Senate reconvenes for third day of impeachment trial of Donald Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

The U.S. Senate will reconvene on Thursday once again to take up the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office.

You can watch below:

Surprised that Trekkers are raising money to help fellow fans stream ‘Star Trek: Picard’? Don’t be

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Two summers ago, as I sat in a stuffy hotel conference room in Indianapolis, I began to consider the generosity of Star Trek enthusiasts. I was attending the Qep'a', the Klingon Language Institute's annual conference, falling desperately behind in the session meant to introduce newcomers to the language of the bumpy-headed warriors of the Star Trek universe.

I didn't consider myself a Trekker by any means — the regional conference just seemed like a good story — but a couple of helpful attendees noticed my challenges with pronunciation and took me under their telDu' (that's Klingon for "wings"). First they advised me to really sit into my  "gh" sound  — like an old La-Z-Boy recliner — and they ended the tutorial by asking, "Did you bring your swimsuit? If the weather holds out, I think we're going to practice swearing in Klingon in the pool."

Rudy Giuliani mocked for comparing Trump’s obstruction of documents to George Washington

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to defend his client with a novel comparison: Trump's obstruction of document and witness production to Congress is basically the same as when George Washington signed the treaty that restored diplomatic relations with the British:

Democrats act like executive privilege was invented by @realDonaldTrump.

Either their ignorance or perversity ignores the historical reality that was created when George Washington refused to turn over any doc’s underlying the Jay Treaty...

Trump impeachment trial lawyers facing fresh scrutiny with new evidence of corruption involvement: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, two of Donald Trump's attorneys representing the president in his impeachment trial are risking possible damage to their own careers that could, at worst, put them in the company of disgraced former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who is currently under federal investigation.

Beginning, "They’ve been accused of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy. They’ve been dubbed ethically compromised. They’ve been labeled liars. They could even be called to testify in the impeachment case they were hired to combat. In the opening days of Donald Trump’s Senate trial, it has at times felt like the president’s lawyers are his co-defendants," the report notes that the attorneys, specifically Jay Sekulow and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, have embraced their roles defending Trump but at their own peril, given the president's history with lawyers doing his bidding.

