WATCH LIVE: Senate reconvenes impeachment trial of Donald Trump as president’s lawyers make their case
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
In a rare Saturday session, the U.S. Senate will again take up the impeachment of Donald Trump with the attorneys for the president attempting to make the case that Trump should not be removed from office.
Trump hammered for ugly rage attack on Pelosi and AOC: ‘You sound like an escaped mental patient’
Published12 mins ago
onJanuary 25, 2020
Just as the impeachment trial of Donald Trump was about to kick off, Donald Trump tweeted out an attack at the leadership of the Democratic Party -- as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez by calling her "dumb as a rock" -- and urged his followers to watch the trial on various news outlets, including "Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!"
As the president wrote in a frantic tweet, " Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. [email protected], @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!"
Republican impeachment conduct ripped by ex-GOP lawmaker: ‘They celebrate the corrupt president with a vengeance’
Published36 mins ago
onJanuary 25, 2020
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Rep., Dave Jolly (R-FL) scorched his former colleagues over the way they are approaching the impeachment of Donald Trump, saying they have shirked their duties and are "embracing corruption."
In an extended diatribe, while speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jolly was unsparing when talking about the current Republican Party.
"The founders expected truth as a currency would somehow always win out but we are not living in that era," he began. "To your question about the Republican Party, are we watching the death of it? I really believe we are. It is an interesting place as the nation watches the impeachment hearing to be a life long Republican recently having left the party watching this. There is a solemnness to watching a party you once knew now be completely devoid of honor."
Donald Trump is the O.J. Simpson of American politics
Published1 hour ago
onJanuary 25, 2020
Remember the low-speed chase? Former NFL star, actor and TV pitchman O.J. Simpson had just been charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The two had been found stabbed to death outside Nicole's condominium in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, just after midnight on June 13, 1994. O.J. had quickly come under suspicion for obvious reasons: Nicole was his ex-wife. LAPD detectives were ordered to notify Simpson of Nicole's death and drove to his house on nearby Rockingham Avenue. There they found blood on the door handle of his Bronco and inside his house, and on a right glove which matched a left-hand glove discovered at the murder scene. The gloves were found to have both Simpson's blood and the victims' on them.