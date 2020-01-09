Watch Trump’s hilarious flub about Ohio — made while he was campaigning in the key battleground state

President Donald Trump campaigned in the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday as he seeks to again win the state’s 18 electoral votes during his 2020 re-election campaign.

While campaigning in Ohio, Trump argued that nobody lived there 200 years ago.

The 1810 U.S. Census concluded 230,760 people lived there, with that number growing to 581,434 by 2020.

And as journalist Aaron Rupar noted on Twitter, Ohio became a state in 1803 — 216 years ago.

Archeologists estimate that Ohio has been inhabited for approximately 15,000 years.

Watch:

"A couple hundred years ago, there was no one here!" — Ohio became a state in 1803 pic.twitter.com/7LR0FmBnw6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020