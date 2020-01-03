Quantcast
UK government begs US and Iran to step back from war: ‘We urge all parties to de-escalate’

Published

15 mins ago

on

The United Kingdom urged President Donald Trump to step back from war with Iran, saying that neither the U.S. or U.K. governments would benefit from further conflict.

The U.K. had actively supported the multilateral nuclear deal with the Iran government reached under the Obama administration and criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from that pact, and the U.S. ally criticized the president’s order to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, reported Business Insider.

“We urge all parties to de-escalate,” said U.K. foreign secretary Dominic Raab.


