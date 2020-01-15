‘We’re determined to find out’ the origins of the ‘deeply disturbing’ threats against the Ukraine ambassador: Adam Schiff

On CNN Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that he and his fellow lawmakers intend to look into the “implicit or potential threats” to U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“I have to say it’s deeply disturbing to see that it looks like someone had the ambassador under surveillance,” said Schiff. “There were implicit or potential threats to the ambassador. We don’t know where those originated or the explanation for them, but we’re determined to find out.”

The documents turned over to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to indicate that private actors aligned with the president were tracking Yovanovitch, and text messages describe threatening messages about her.

Watch below: