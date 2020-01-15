‘We’re determined to find out’ the origins of the ‘deeply disturbing’ threats against the Ukraine ambassador: Adam Schiff
On CNN Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that he and his fellow lawmakers intend to look into the “implicit or potential threats” to U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
“I have to say it’s deeply disturbing to see that it looks like someone had the ambassador under surveillance,” said Schiff. “There were implicit or potential threats to the ambassador. We don’t know where those originated or the explanation for them, but we’re determined to find out.”
The documents turned over to House Democrats by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas appears to indicate that private actors aligned with the president were tracking Yovanovitch, and text messages describe threatening messages about her.
Trump cries ‘impeachment hoax’ at China trade deal signing as House debates sending articles to Senate
President Donald Trump on Wednesday used a China trade deal event to rant about "the impeachment hoax."
Trump made the remarks at a White House gathering for the signing of phase one of a China trade deal that was scheduled to occur while the House of Representatives voted to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.
"Tremendous numbers of people here and I think, should I introduce them?" Trump said from the podium in the East Room. "I think I should because, what the hell, this is a celebration."
The president noted that "congressman may have a vote and it's on the impeachment hoax so, if you want, you go out and vote."
Ex-White House official drops hammer on Mike Pompeo after ‘two-bit criminals’ stalked Ukraine ambassador
Addressing a House document dump that provided more evidence in Donald Trump's still-growing Ukraine scandal, a former White House official claimed on CNN that to all appearances White House foreign policy has been being conducted by "two-bit mobsters."
"New Day" hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota skipped over Tuesday night's Democratic debate to point to notes and texts from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that indicated that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was being stalked with hints of personal threats.
"These new text messages were provided to Congress by Giuliani's foreign associate Lev Parnas," host Camerota explained. "To dig up dirt on the Bidens and to take down Marie Yovanovitch. The materials include this letter to Ukraine's president, and in it Giuliani requested a meeting indicating he is working with the U.S. president's knowledge and consent. That this is the first where Giuliani links efforts to President Trump. There is also this note in Vienna that mentions to get Zelensky to announce an investigation of the Bidens."
Trump says actual billionaire Tom Steyer is running low on money
President Donald Trump had a bizarre take on the Democratic race following Tuesday night's CNN debate.
Trump argued that billionaire Tom Steyer is "running low on cash" and "made his money from coal."
Unlike Trump, who has claimed to be a billionaire without any evidence, Steyer is a real billionaire and there are no signs he is running low on cash.
In July, Forbes ran a story titled, "How Tom Steyer Made His $1.6 Billion Fortune." The story did not mention the word "coal."