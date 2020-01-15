‘We’ve got a request to talk to the big one’: House Dems release voicemails between Parnas and key Trump lawyer

On Wednesday, Politico reported that House Democrats released yet another batch of material turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — including voicemails between Parnas and Victoria Toensing, a right-wing attorney in President Donald Trump’s orbit.

“Hey Lev. VT here,” said one message Toensing sent on April 23, 2019. “We’ve got a request to talk to the big one. So I just wanted to get the latest from you, if I could. I know it’s late there. I’m sorry.”

Toensing and Parnas have both been implicated in Giuliani’s scheme to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an “investigation,” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.