‘We’ve got a request to talk to the big one’: House Dems release voicemails between Parnas and key Trump lawyer

Published

17 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that House Democrats released yet another batch of material turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — including voicemails between Parnas and Victoria Toensing, a right-wing attorney in President Donald Trump’s orbit.

“Hey Lev. VT here,” said one message Toensing sent on April 23, 2019. “We’ve got a request to talk to the big one. So I just wanted to get the latest from you, if I could. I know it’s late there. I’m sorry.”

Toensing and Parnas have both been implicated in Giuliani’s scheme to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an “investigation,” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.


2020 Election

House Republicans are fleeing from GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde after text messages revealed

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Republican congressional hopeful Robert Hyde is facing significant pushback from his own party after evidence turned over to Congress from Lev Parnas implicated the candidate in President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Earlier on Monday, the chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party urged Hyde to end his bid.

Both political parties are furious McConnell wants to hide Senators from Americans during impeachment

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Republicans and Democrats are both furious with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who wants to hide the impeachment proceedings from the American people.

Politico reported Wednesday that the Senate is working to restrict access to the trial because he wants to avoid access to the leaders by citizens. During the confirmation hearing of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, voters were able to meet their senators in the hallways.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that the move sends the “wrong message."

“It’s a huge mistake,” Kennedy told Politico. “U.S. senators are grown women and grown men. If they don’t want to make a comment, they know how to say ‘no comment’ ... We aren’t children.”

