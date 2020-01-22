‘We’ve heard it all before’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe cuts away from Trump’s impeachment rant from Davos
MSNBC cut away from President Donald Trump’s rambling, self-pitying rant against impeachment to address other news on a busy day.
The president, speaking from the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, hurled insults against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and complained that Democrats hadn’t focused on a transcript — which still hasn’t been released — of his “perfect” phone call with Ukraine’s president.
“All I do is, I’m honest, I make great deals, I’ve made great deals for our country,” Trump said, “now we’re working with the (World Trade Organization), you’re probably surprised by that, but there has been a long-term abusive situation to the U.S. I make great deals for our country and they are honest deals.”
He then shifted back to the call transcript, and falsely claimed that Ukraine got congressionally approved military aid ahead of schedule — and that’s when MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” pulled the plug on his speech.
“Oh, my god,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.
Scarborough explained the live coverage ended because the president wasn’t breaking any new ground.
“More of the same, we have heard it all before,” he said. “It’s pretty remarkable. The president declaring his version of ‘I am not a crook,’ says, ‘I’m honest.’ Of course, the count now on verified lies since the beginning of the Trump administration is now over 16,000, according to the Washington Post‘s fact checker. Says he makes great deals. That speaks for itself, a man who has gone bankrupt time and time again and continues to be mired in North Korean missile deal where he was made to look like a complete fool.”
Fox & Friends begs viewers not to watch ‘boring’ impeachment trial: ‘Turn to us to summarize it’
Fox News hosts assured viewers who hadn't tuned in to the first day of the impeachment trial that they hadn't missed anything.
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" told their viewers that Day One of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial was long, opaque and ran well into the morning hours -- which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted upon.
"There were snippets, and we're showing you the good stuff," said co-host Steve Doocy. "It was unbelievably boring. I don't know how people can follow it."
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt summed up the first day by saying Republicans had approved the rules, but Democrats insisted "over and over and over" that they wanted additional witnesses, and co-host Pete Hegseth assured viewers they didn't need to watch themselves.
Rudy Giuliani urged Justice Dept to go easy on wealthy Venezuelan client: report
Rudy Giuliani told U.S. prosecutors that his wealthy Venezuelan client deserved leniency in a criminal investigation, according to his indicted associate Lev Parnas and others.
Alejandro Betancourt, who's reportedly an unindicted co-conspirator in a money laundering case, introduced President Donald Trump's lawyer to the father of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, reported Reuters.
Betancourt told Guiliani at a meeting in Spain that he secretly bankrolled Guaido’s efforts to take over leadership of Venezuela, according to four people familiar with the situation.