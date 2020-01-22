‘We’ve heard it all before’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe cuts away from Trump’s impeachment rant from Davos

MSNBC cut away from President Donald Trump’s rambling, self-pitying rant against impeachment to address other news on a busy day.

The president, speaking from the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, hurled insults against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and complained that Democrats hadn’t focused on a transcript — which still hasn’t been released — of his “perfect” phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“All I do is, I’m honest, I make great deals, I’ve made great deals for our country,” Trump said, “now we’re working with the (World Trade Organization), you’re probably surprised by that, but there has been a long-term abusive situation to the U.S. I make great deals for our country and they are honest deals.”

He then shifted back to the call transcript, and falsely claimed that Ukraine got congressionally approved military aid ahead of schedule — and that’s when MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” pulled the plug on his speech.

“Oh, my god,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Scarborough explained the live coverage ended because the president wasn’t breaking any new ground.

“More of the same, we have heard it all before,” he said. “It’s pretty remarkable. The president declaring his version of ‘I am not a crook,’ says, ‘I’m honest.’ Of course, the count now on verified lies since the beginning of the Trump administration is now over 16,000, according to the Washington Post‘s fact checker. Says he makes great deals. That speaks for itself, a man who has gone bankrupt time and time again and continues to be mired in North Korean missile deal where he was made to look like a complete fool.”