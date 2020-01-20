‘Which Senator up this year most deserves to lose?’: Preet Bharara flooded with replies to provocative question

Former United States Attorney Preet Bharara asked his 1.2 million Twitter followers a provocative question on the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

With worries that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is presiding over a sham trial, many analysts have suggested that the Senate itself will be on trial.

“Which Senator up this year most deserves to lose?” Bharara, who was fired by Trump, asked.

There are a number of potentially vulnerable Republicans facing voters in 2020, including McConnell himself, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Here are some of the replies:

Collins 3rd. — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) January 21, 2020

McConnell. Also, McConnell. And don’t forget about McConnell. — (((Jonathan “Yoni” Knoll))) (@yoni) January 21, 2020

Mitch. Graham. Gardner. Cornyn. McSally. Oh, and Susan Collins. So many. Too many. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) January 21, 2020

The removal of Mitch McConnell is probably the single most important step the country can take in restoring actual democracy. — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) January 21, 2020

Him and Mitch are the worst for sure. I'll be voting against Cornyn in TX too. — Davy Wybiral (@davywtf) January 21, 2020

McConnell and Graham. The biggest threat to our democracy. — TResist (@TimmSusan) January 21, 2020

McConnell — LynneY (@LynneY02098886) January 21, 2020

McConnell, of course. Graham is a CLOSE second! — DevinPandyForCongress (@DevinPandy) January 21, 2020

Graham’s level of hypocrisy is unmatched but McConnell’s capacity to do more damage is greater — brettjay (@brettjay) January 21, 2020

All of the Republican ones. — WOKE AF 🌊 (@MissWoke) January 21, 2020

McConnell has probably hurt this country as much as trump — Benjamin knorr (@Benjaminknorr79) January 21, 2020

Tie goes to the traitors Moscow Mitch

Leningrad Lindsey — badmammerjammer TN #TimeToConvictIMPOTUS 🏳️‍🌈 (@badmammerjamme1) January 21, 2020

The ones with (R) next to their names. — This Justin (@JRobbo) January 21, 2020