Quantcast
Connect with us

While Trump is attacking Iran — his campaign will host a soiree with major donors at a Koch Brother’s Florida mansion

Published

43 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of the last 24 hours approving a series of attacks on Iran and sending more troops to the area. As the United States seems to be rushing to war, Trump’s team will raking in more campaign cash at the home of Bill Koch.

Politico reported late Friday that Jared Kushner and Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will thank donors at a big Saturday event in Palm Beach, where Trump has been since before the Christmas holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two people familiar with the Saturday gathering said it was not a fundraiser, but rather a donor appreciation event. The RNC has hosted several events over the past year aimed at thanking major givers,” the report said.

Bill Koch is one of the three brothers who is still supporting the president. The late David Koch, who passed away in 2019, and his brother Charles, did not support the president because of his ballooning deficit

“Charles added that he regrets supporting some Republicans, though he did not specify who, and will focus his network’s future endorsements and donations on candidates who are open to building coalitions to work on issues important to them, regardless of party affiliation. ‘I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name,'” reported BuzzFeed in July 2018.

Trump isn’t scheduled to attend the event, but he will host a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Jan. 17 after being at his club for nearly a month.

Read the full report at Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s only motivations are ego and self-interest — so how would war with Iran benefit him personally?

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

When my phone screen flashed Thursday night with a notification that an American air strike had killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader who was running a clandestine war reaching into Iraq and Syria, I doubt I was alone in asking this question: How does Donald Trump personally benefit from this? In this case, "this" means this particular strike and, even more worryingly, could mean starting a war with Iran. Either way, the answer to the question of Trump's perceived personal benefit is central in understanding this situation in a way it was not when it came to the saber-rattling that has defined previous Republican administrations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump did not brief Congress — but told Mar-a-Lago members to expect ‘big’ action against Iran

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump did not brief Congress prior to ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But Mar-a-Lago members had a head's up, according to a new report.

"In the five days prior to launching a strike that killed Iran’s most important military leader, Donald Trump roamed the halls of Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Florida, and started dropping hints to close associates and club-goers that something huge was coming," The Daily Beast reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anonymous ex-intel officer explains how the Suleimani assassination may impede US intelligence gathering

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Trump’s hit on Iran’s powerful military mastermind Qassim Suleimani may have just closed the door on future U.S. monitoring of other high-level Iranians and their efforts to build nuclear weapons.

“The first thing me and a bunch of guys thought was, Trump’s in Florida without the people around him who would try to stop this,” a former senior U.S. intelligence officer speaking on condition of anonymity told DC Report.

“He’s pissed off about the attack on the [U.S.] embassy. He thinks Obama should have gotten rid of Suleimani long ago and he wants to show who’s got the balls. But it wasn’t the smartest move. It’s called a pre-emptive neutralization.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image