While Trump is attacking Iran — his campaign will host a soiree with major donors at a Koch Brother’s Florida mansion

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of the last 24 hours approving a series of attacks on Iran and sending more troops to the area. As the United States seems to be rushing to war, Trump’s team will raking in more campaign cash at the home of Bill Koch.

Politico reported late Friday that Jared Kushner and Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will thank donors at a big Saturday event in Palm Beach, where Trump has been since before the Christmas holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two people familiar with the Saturday gathering said it was not a fundraiser, but rather a donor appreciation event. The RNC has hosted several events over the past year aimed at thanking major givers,” the report said.

Bill Koch is one of the three brothers who is still supporting the president. The late David Koch, who passed away in 2019, and his brother Charles, did not support the president because of his ballooning deficit

“Charles added that he regrets supporting some Republicans, though he did not specify who, and will focus his network’s future endorsements and donations on candidates who are open to building coalitions to work on issues important to them, regardless of party affiliation. ‘I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name,'” reported BuzzFeed in July 2018.

Trump isn’t scheduled to attend the event, but he will host a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago Jan. 17 after being at his club for nearly a month.

Read the full report at Politico.