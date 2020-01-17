White House adviser warned colleagues Nancy Pelosi would eventually bring Trump down: ‘She’s an assassin’
In an excerpt from the new book “A Very Stable Genius,” former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon predicted that now-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would eventually attempt to bring the president down one way or the other.
According to Axios, the book states, “The night of January 23 [2017], the first Monday of his presidency, Trump came face‑to‑face with House and Senate leaders from both parties at a White House reception … At a long table in the State Dining Room, Steve Bannon … could not stop looking at Nancy Pelosi…”
“Pelosi assumed Trump would open the conversation on a unifying note, such as by quoting the Founding Fathers or the Bible. Instead, the new president began with a lie: ‘You know, I won the popular vote.’ He claimed that there had been widespread fraud, with three to five million illegal votes for Clinton. Pelosi interjected. ‘Well, Mr. President, that’s not true,’ she said. ‘There’s no evidence to support what you just said, and if we’re going to work together, we have to stipulate to a certain set of facts.'”
“Watching Pelosi challenge Trump, Bannon whispered to colleagues, ‘She’s going to get us. Total assassin. She’s an assassin,'” the book asserts.
These 6 GOP senators have negative approval ratings — threatening Republican control in 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be in control of the body following the 2020 elections. In fact, he might not even be a senator.
On Thursday, Morning Consult released a new poll on all 100 senators, based on 494,899 interviews with voters. The survey had some major red flags for Republicans hoping to hold control of the chamber in 2020.
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is putting enormous pressure on vulnerable Republicans, Morning Consult's Eli Yokley explained.
It’s 2020 and Florida’s Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a poll tax
"Florida cannot violate the U.S. Constitution's protections. The right to vote cannot be contingent on the ability to pay."
Florida's state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of denying convicted felons the right to vote if they do not pay fines and fees associated with their incarceration, a decision that was immediately assailed by rights activists as an unconstitutional and immoral poll tax.
In a statement condemning the ruling (pdf), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Florida, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said the ruling "does not—indeed, cannot—alter what the U.S. Constitution requires."