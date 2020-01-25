White House attorneys’ defense of Trump debunked and discredited by nearly everyone with readily available facts

After three days of House impeachment managers’ brilliant prosecution of President Donald Trump – and “prebuttal” of the arguments the president’s team was expected to make – White House attorneys Saturday morning began their defense of President Trump.

It’s not going well.

Deputy White House Counsel Mike Purpura (photo) has been making the majority of today’s arguments – they have decided that not enough people will be watching on TV so Saturday’s defense will last not eight but just two hours.

Purpura is not doing a good job – unless his job is to lie to U.S. Senators and the American people.

Republican Senators are likely glad to hear yet again the lies spread on Fox News by the White House and its allies, but the American people know better. They know they are lies, and they were only too happy to discredit and debunk them in real time moments after Purpura uttered them on the Senate floor.

It doesn’t take an expert (or a blue check mark from Twitter) to understand facts in this case. In fact, the House’s delay in transmitting the Articles of Impeachment gave the American people more time to digest what they had learned during the impeachment inquiry.

And the American people are very well versed in what facts are – and what the facts in this case are. The president’s attorneys think they can gaslight the America people. Clearly they are wrong.

Take a look.

Dear Mike Purpura. It was not an actual transcript. That's what Trump called it. You sir, are already lying. — Mama Tried Honey (@MamaTriedHoney) January 25, 2020

FACT CHECK: Trump's Impeachment Lawyer CAUGHT Lying to The US Senate Today. Mike Purpura said: Trump Released The TRANSCRIPT of His July 25th Phone Call with President Zelinsky… FALSE… Trump Has NOT… It's Hidden in a Secret Server in the White House. https://t.co/n1C4AsGkBu — Gregory Laan (@GregoryLaan) January 25, 2020

Purpura is once again lying about the public record.

The public record clearly shows that Ukraine did know aid was being withheld as early as late July: https://t.co/PNdq50W3Ue — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) January 25, 2020

They did discuss European burden- sharing and the lack of proof it was a part of the cause. @patcipollone was lying. And Mike Purpura, is lying now it was testified UA checked on the same day of the Ukrainian call.

Here's what European embassies had to say ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cLx2wAz2tj — ⚖️ (@TravanderBurse) January 25, 2020

Mike Purpura claims Trump was concerned with corruption in Ukraine. Lie!https://t.co/M5A3RoSPqq — Love Humanity (@LoveHumanity68) January 25, 2020

Lying, twisting truth, not showing real evidence andbhsing selected video clips of the House Hearings Mike Purpura cynically states that “Ukraine was not even aware of the (illegal) retention of the security aid” until was published an article in Politico, in August. pic.twitter.com/miNNDbrvME — Gregorio Meraz (@GregorioMeraz1) January 25, 2020

Purpura is lying. He selectively played testimony of witnesses who did not have knowledge of Ukraine’s early queries on the aid hold. He will not play the testimony of DoD’s Laura Cooper, who testified that Ukrainians were asking about the delay ON THE DAY OF THE 7/25 CALL. — Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@poshea) January 25, 2020

Hey Michael Purpura! So funny starting with the parody! Schiff called it didn’t he! Then attacking the republicans own house process that they used during Clinton impeachment. By the way, Sondland linked security assistance and meeting directly to Trump! So you’re lying!!!! — Laurie Evans (@leraborg) January 25, 2020

Hey Mike Purpura, I point you to Michael Cohen’s testimony about how Donald Trump operates “by speaking in code” like a mob boss: #RemoveTrumpNow #TrumpCrimeFamily https://t.co/EsGVNcXeD7 — Crime Watch (@CrimeWa40534906) January 25, 2020