White House counsel Cipollone’s defense of Trump in impeachment trial could put his legal career in jeopardy

According to an attorney on CNN, White House Counsel Pasquale “Pat” Cipollone will be under intense scrutiny as he defends Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial that could lead to the president’s ouster from the Oval Office.
Speaking with CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, CNN legal analyst Michael Gerhardt said the Senate trial is in many ways different than a regular courtroom trial and that could present pitfalls for Cipollone which could impact his future as an attorney.
“This is not like in a courtroom, this is political theater,” Gerhardt began. “Sometimes it’s not about the law, it’s about the facts. So what kind of lawyer can come into this and be honest in talking about a defense of the president of the United States?”
“One risk I think Cipollone, as White House counsel has, is that he’s a member of a bar association, and a member of a bar association he is under a duty to be candid and truthful before a tribunal,” he elaborated. “So Cipollone will have to make representations about the evidence that’s out there and about the president’s innocence or guilt. Depending on what he says, he could put himself in trouble if, for example, he denies there is no evidence the president did what the articles charge”
A deeply conservative judge who's on President Donald Trump's short list of potential Supreme Court nominees holds highly unusual views on religion's role in the courts.
Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a lengthy dissent last week in a Florida case that so alarmed another conservative judge on the panel that she then wrote a less radical concurrence to his message that God can instruct juries, reported Slate.
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) fled CNN reporter Manu Raju as he was asking her about the new findings revealed by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
Instead of answering questions, or politely saying she can't talk at the moment, McSally attacked Raju as a "liberal hack" and stormed off. He was asking her if the new evidence should be included as part of the trial.
The moment was posted to Twitter by Raju and then retweeted by McSally, who, again, called Raju a liberal hack on Twitter.