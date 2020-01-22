White House lawyers begin yelling at Democrats during late-night impeachment trial — after Trump starts tweeting

President Donald Trump woke up and began tweeting around midnight EST during the Senate impeachment trial over the amendments over the rules. That’s when a noticeable thing changed on the Senate floor: Trump’s team started yelling.

Nearing 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning while the president was tweeting about impeachment, his team began attacking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) personally. They called him a liar and accused him of attacking the president and demanded an apology. After nearly 12 hours this was the first time the White House got even remotely animated after a dull defense of the president.

It wasn’t lost on those watching the late-night proceedings. You can see the comments below:

ahhhhhjaklsdflasjdfalkjadsf Pat Cipollone: "President Trump is a man of his word."

HahahahahaahahahahahahahaLOLMGhahahahaha Oh holy crap, my office light just literally blinked out. I think I laughed the bulb out.#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020

This Cipollone exchange with Nadler just turned up the temperature, as 1 am approaches. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 22, 2020

Pat Cipollone unloads on Nadler: “The only one who should be embarrassed is you, Mr. Nadler, for the way you addressed the United States Senate.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 22, 2020

The most compelling debate of the day didn’t come until the witching hour. Animated oral punching from Nadler over Bolton. Vigorous counterpunching from Cipollone and Sekulow. Getting very personal. Chief Justice Roberts giving the sides a lot of leeway — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 22, 2020

MY MAN CIPPILONE SAID THIS WITH A STRAIGHT FACE. pic.twitter.com/B503T2vkPk — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 22, 2020

turns out things get a little feisty a little before 1 a.m. in Senate impeachment trials… — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 22, 2020

/4 Nadler: “The president’s counsel has no standing to talk about lying.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) January 22, 2020

I mean literally, all Trump's lawyers came prepared to do is lie and yell. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020

Good lord. A hundred forty years ago when you were a prosecutor, at trial you too said the defendant was guilty. Remember how it works? https://t.co/TOvHrqrJw6 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 22, 2020

Live shot of Jay Sekulow (foreground) reacting to the House Impeachment Managers (background) pic.twitter.com/7txWE1FbqP — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020

#RepNadler is reminding that #Cippolone sent a letter rejecting the offer of due process & then claiming no due process. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 22, 2020

#Cippolone says they don’t deserve what just happened – by which he meant “lie” & “cover up.” Late night theater…except on the West Coast where it’s prime time theater. #ImpeachmentTrial goes back to “overturning will of voters.” Meaning, nothing substantive to push back with. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 22, 2020

And now everybody is looking up the meaning of the word Roberts referenced — pettifogging — which Merriam Webster defines as: placing undue emphasis on petty details — Athena Jones (@AthenaCNN) January 22, 2020