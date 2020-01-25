White House lawyers were desperate not to talk about Rudy Giuliani — or Trump’s other conspiracy theories: CNN analyst
On Saturday, CNN analyst Gloria Borger noted a key piece of the timeline that was conveniently missing from the defense presented by President Donald Trump’s legal team: The involvement of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
“The one person that Jay Sekulow didn’t mention is Rudy Giuliani, because this is Rudy Giuliani’s theory of the game here,” said Borger. “They were very careful not to bring up Rudy Giuliani because they know that he is not well regarded in the United States Senate, but if you again look at this summary of the transcript of the president’s phone call, the president talks about CrowdStrike, he talks about a lot of things that went on. ‘I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people, I would like to have you get to the bottom of it,’ this whole nonsense, he talked about Bob Mueller and said a lot of it started with Ukraine.”
“This is part of the transcript that we did not hear from the president’s attorneys today, because they preferred to talk about ‘burden sharing,'” added Borger.
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Pompeo ridiculed by CNN panel for his ‘phony mock outrage’ response after being outed as a foul-mouthed bully
Responding to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued through the State Department accusing an NPR journalist of being "shameless" for going public with an encounter she had with him in his offices where he cursed at her, a CNN panel all but rolled their eyes at his "phony" outrage.
Speaking with host Anderson Cooper, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called out the blustery Pompeo as well as many Republicans who took "umbrage" at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mentioning a report that the Donald Trump would have their heads on "on a pike" if they crossed him.
CNN
White House lawyers’ Trump defense ‘deteriorated’ as they tried to make the case for the president: CNN’s Toobin
As President Donald Trump's legal team put forward their defense of the president's Ukraine scheme at the impeachment trial on Saturday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on the effectiveness of what they had presented.
"There was information put forth today that would allow Republicans to vote against witnesses and to vote for an acquittal," acknowledged Toobin, offering as an example that the team did a good job at creating doubt over when the Ukrainians knew the foreign aid was cut off. However, "after that I thought it deteriorated."
"I was surprised that Jay Sekulow, who I think is a very fine lawyer, seen him argue in the Supreme Court several times, wandered in the wasteland of the Mueller report, that didn't seem relevant," said Toobin. "Mr. Philbin, who is not a spellbinding performer, went on about how it was legitimate in their view not to respond to subpoenas, not to provide any witnesses by the Trump administration. I thought that was a particularly weak performance. But, you know, if you are inclined to the defense point of view, there were facts and arguments to justify your position this morning."
CNN
Preet Bharara hints at ‘a whole bunch of Pandora’s boxes’ that could still be opened in Trump impeachment trial
On CNN Saturday, in response to the new video evidence of President Donald Trump discussing fired U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara walked through a major remaining risk to Trump and Senate Republicans in the impeachment trial.
"Just to back up, one of the things that Lev Parnas has been publicly talking about, there's — seems like there's no appetite to have Lev Parnas or anyone else as witnesses on the Republican side," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Does this tape matter at all?"
"I think it matters in terms of context," said Bharara. "I think it shows the language that Trump used, what his state of mind was. You know, if you look at the strict transcript of the tape, arguably, you could say, look, there was an ambassador, claimed to be bad mouthing the president and claimed he'll be impeached. They had a mission to get rid of the ambassador because they had a different political errand, I guess. So, it's not crazy to argue, if you're just looking at this in isolation, that someone is saying that the president is going to get impeached. She works for the president of the United States in an ambassadorial capacity. He might have a reaction to that."