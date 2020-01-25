White House lawyers were desperate not to talk about Rudy Giuliani — or Trump’s other conspiracy theories: CNN analyst

On Saturday, CNN analyst Gloria Borger noted a key piece of the timeline that was conveniently missing from the defense presented by President Donald Trump’s legal team: The involvement of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“The one person that Jay Sekulow didn’t mention is Rudy Giuliani, because this is Rudy Giuliani’s theory of the game here,” said Borger. “They were very careful not to bring up Rudy Giuliani because they know that he is not well regarded in the United States Senate, but if you again look at this summary of the transcript of the president’s phone call, the president talks about CrowdStrike, he talks about a lot of things that went on. ‘I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people, I would like to have you get to the bottom of it,’ this whole nonsense, he talked about Bob Mueller and said a lot of it started with Ukraine.”

“This is part of the transcript that we did not hear from the president’s attorneys today, because they preferred to talk about ‘burden sharing,'” added Borger.

