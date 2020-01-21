White House livestreams Pence speech at church – including sermon with pastor saying ‘demonic spirit’ causes homosexuality
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Tennessee this weekend tp deliver a speech at a predominantly Black Memphis-area church, just one day before the nation celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. But it was not Pence’s remarks that are making headlines. Instead, those of Bishop Jerry Wayne Taylor, who attacked gay people during his sermon – which the White House streamed live – are drawing criticism.
Bishop Taylor, the pastor and founder of the Holy City Church of God In Christ (COGIC), told his 800-member congregation, the Vice President, and the 67,000 people who have viewed the sermon on the White House’s YouTube channel, that homosexuality is caused by “a demonic spirit,” and is wrong because of people’s “plumbing,” while making a gay panic “joke,” as LGBTQ Nation reported.
“We got to expose what the devil is doing,” Bishop Taylor insisted, claiming the devil is “trying to destroy the foundation of marriage,” and “destroy the reproductive process.” The references are to same-sex marriage, and presumably to contraception and abortion, all issues his church opposes.
“Two men can’t have a baby,” Taylor continued, trying to make his case, while ignoring modern medicine and that same-sex couples can and do adopt, giving children in need loving homes. “Two women can’t have a baby.”
“It’s a demonic spirit that causes another woman to want to lie with another woman,” Taylor professed. “It’s a demonic spirit that causes another man, a man to be attracted to another man.”
“And then the man gets attracted to me and he’ll get in trouble – don’t put your hands on me,” he said, mocking gay people as his congregation laughed at his gay panic “joke.”
“God didn’t make us for that. He made a man to be a man. Somebody said, ‘If you want to know what God made you, when you go to the bathroom just check your plumbing.’ What kind of plumbing are you using?”
Not only did the White House live-stream the entire sermon, it included the video in its YouTube channel.
Neither a warning nor an apology is included.
The Vice President has not made any apologies either.
Watch (relevant remarks begin around the 2:42:53 mark):
Here’s why McConnell is scrambling to prevent Trump from facing a real trial in the Senate
According to The Atlantic's David A. Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the impending impeachment trial of President Trump set the stage for a "Potemkin trial, not a real one." The phrase, which means to have a "false or deceptive appearance, especially one presented for the purpose of propaganda," is an apt one, Graham contends, since McConnell plans to "dispose of the trial before the State of the Union address."
"...the rules show far more interest in speed than accuracy or deliberation," he writes.
"McConnell indicated that the rules would mirror those adopted for Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but they diverge in crucial respects," he continues. "These include the two-day limit, which is clearly designed to minimize public attention, and the method by which the rules were adopted: The Clinton rules came out of a bipartisan agreement, while the Trump rules are expected to pass on something like a party-line vote."
Commentary
Mitch McConnell’s insulting message to America: Who cares what you think?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can hardly be bothered to pretend he intends to fulfill his duty to hold a fair trial of Donald Trump. Instead, McConnell is planning to thumb his nose at both justice and democracy, nakedly moving to cover up Trump's blatant criminality, all in a bid to keep Republicans in power against the will of the majority of Americans.
This article was originally published at Salon
In December, Trump was impeached for trying to cheat in the 2020 elections by way of a blackmail scheme against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Over the weekend, the House released a 111-page document detailing the case against Trump and arguing "the evidence overwhelmingly establishes that he is guilty" and that, if Trump is not removed, he will continue to "corrupt free and fair elections, betray our national security, and subvert the constitutional separation of powers — all for personal gain."
Commentary
A psychiatrist explains the disturbing truth about how Trump’s madness infected Alan Dershowitz
Last week, Alan Dershowitz accepted to be on Donald Trump’s defense team—in whatever form—and the need to highlight him as a potential personification of a wider, “shared psychosis” with the president has become more urgent. We may worry about blackmail, criminal co-conspiracy, or other conflicts, but being incapable of representing someone because of shared symptoms, such as delusions, is a far more serious matter.