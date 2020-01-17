‘Why do we need camo in space’: Trump’s Space Force ridiculed for woodland camouflage uniforms
On Friday, the United States Space Force released an image of their new uniforms on Twitter.
The image shows a Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) for a four-star general in a woodland camouflage pattern, with a matching camo nametape.
The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense@usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7
— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
However, many people were confused as to why the Space Force would use uniforms designed to blend in on earth.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
You gonna be hiding behind a fucking space bush or something? https://t.co/XLJZWzhyhI
— Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) January 18, 2020
Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space?
— Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020
Clearly you’ve never been to Endor
— andy cheung (@whereandy) January 18, 2020
Just out of curiosity…
If enlisted members of the Air Force are "Airmen," are enlisted members of the Space Force "Spacemen?"
Also, if you get a service academy, will there be "Space Cadets?"
— (@cjoshuav) January 18, 2020
Will this camouflage work in space? Also, why not call it Starfleet. Missed opportunity.
— Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) January 18, 2020
Gotta say, I'm a little disappointed with the camo. And considering your leader, this is probably more on point. pic.twitter.com/aw4q9KT1MP
— Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 18, 2020
This might be the dumbest thing I ever heard.
And I'm getting old, so I've had time to hear some very dumb things.
— Lee in Iowa #TeamPelosi #Booker2020 (@Lee_in_Iowa) January 18, 2020
Camo??? For space??? FFS. @jogarza @dot_cocoa
— AssCat (@theasscat) January 18, 2020
They are eerily similar to our Earth Force uniforms.
— peregrinas (@dibelloholly) January 18, 2020
Okay but like you could've done better pic.twitter.com/4o8dj9Llja
— Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) January 18, 2020
IS THIS FOR HIDING IN SPACE TREES
— Mike B (@MadHominem) January 18, 2020
Kinda surprised these are not a bunch of
RED SHIRTS with a SF command patch
& MAGA slapped every where.
Need a mascot, I nominate Pop Tart Tabby. pic.twitter.com/eGNV5MGch5
— Mal_Torres (@saenzmom) January 18, 2020
I mean do these things even provide ANY sort of protection against blaster fire?? pic.twitter.com/BU52pNYbXR
— JD (@skidoosh10) January 18, 2020
It’s a bit off from the original design imo pic.twitter.com/P6X6MmhwhI
— That said, we’ve had enough (@pedro_americana) January 18, 2020
So exactly who is making bank from all this clownish bullshit?
— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 18, 2020
In space no one can see your camouflage
— Dreadful E (@EvilCEOE) January 18, 2020
My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you're looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart's infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC
— Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020
$40 on Amazon, Space Camo. pic.twitter.com/q7XclJoy3b
— Karmageddon (@TinaMcGugan) January 18, 2020
These uniforms will be very handy when they invade the Camo Nebula. https://t.co/UqkDb4Dmn9
— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) January 18, 2020