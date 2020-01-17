‘Why do we need camo in space’: Trump’s Space Force ridiculed for woodland camouflage uniforms

On Friday, the United States Space Force released an image of their new uniforms on Twitter.

The image shows a Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) for a four-star general in a woodland camouflage pattern, with a matching camo nametape.

However, many people were confused as to why the Space Force would use uniforms designed to blend in on earth.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

You gonna be hiding behind a fucking space bush or something? https://t.co/XLJZWzhyhI — Post-Culture Review (@PostCultRev) January 18, 2020

Sorry for the question but why do we need camo in space? — Dylan Taylor (@SpaceAdvisor) January 18, 2020

Clearly you’ve never been to Endor — andy cheung (@whereandy) January 18, 2020

Just out of curiosity… If enlisted members of the Air Force are "Airmen," are enlisted members of the Space Force "Spacemen?" Also, if you get a service academy, will there be "Space Cadets?" — (@cjoshuav) January 18, 2020

Will this camouflage work in space? Also, why not call it Starfleet. Missed opportunity. — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) January 18, 2020

Gotta say, I'm a little disappointed with the camo. And considering your leader, this is probably more on point. pic.twitter.com/aw4q9KT1MP — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 18, 2020

This might be the dumbest thing I ever heard. And I'm getting old, so I've had time to hear some very dumb things. — Lee in Iowa #TeamPelosi #Booker2020 (@Lee_in_Iowa) January 18, 2020

They are eerily similar to our Earth Force uniforms. — peregrinas (@dibelloholly) January 18, 2020

Okay but like you could've done better pic.twitter.com/4o8dj9Llja — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) January 18, 2020

IS THIS FOR HIDING IN SPACE TREES — Mike B (@MadHominem) January 18, 2020

Kinda surprised these are not a bunch of

RED SHIRTS with a SF command patch

& MAGA slapped every where.

Need a mascot, I nominate Pop Tart Tabby. pic.twitter.com/eGNV5MGch5 — Mal_Torres (@saenzmom) January 18, 2020

I mean do these things even provide ANY sort of protection against blaster fire?? pic.twitter.com/BU52pNYbXR — JD (@skidoosh10) January 18, 2020

It’s a bit off from the original design imo pic.twitter.com/P6X6MmhwhI — That said, we’ve had enough (@pedro_americana) January 18, 2020

So exactly who is making bank from all this clownish bullshit? — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) January 18, 2020

In space no one can see your camouflage — Dreadful E (@EvilCEOE) January 18, 2020

My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you're looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart's infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC — Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020

