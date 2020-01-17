Why was Lev Parnas wearing a ‘Presidential Service Badge’ awarded to troops who serve in the White House?

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman posted a fascinating update about a photo of impeachment figure Lev Parnas.

The photo shows Igor Fruman — who, like Parnas, is under federal indictment — sitting closely next to Rudy Giuliani and Parnas.

Haber said a source informed her that in the picture, Parnas can be seen wearing a “Presidential Service Badge,” linking to the Wikipedia entry on the pin.

“The Presidential Service Badge (PSB) is an identification badge of the United States Armed Forces which is awarded to members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard as well as other members of the Uniformed Services, such as the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, who serve as full-time military staff to the President of the United States,” Wikipedia explained.

Haberman also noted a picture showing former White House advisor Seb Gorka apparently wearing the same pin. Gorka is not known to have ever served in the U.S. military, but reportedly did volunteer for the British Territorial Army and worked for the Hungarian Ministry of Defense.

A source notes that in this photo Parnas is wearing this pin https://t.co/kndMctqxlf. It can be ordered online, but it’s technically awarded to uniformed services in the White House. pic.twitter.com/JBTmqE3VEm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 18, 2020

It’s totally inappropriate for Parnas and Gorka to wear the Presidental Service Badge lapel pin. The badge is for US military service members assigned to duties at the WH. Not as serious as stolen valor but not far off. — David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC) January 18, 2020