Yet another GOP congressman flees Trump’s Washington — and becomes 22nd to retire in last year

Yet another Republican congressman is fleeing Washington, D.C. during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Local news station WCYB reports that Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN), who has served in Congress since 2008, will not seek another term in Congress despite being in a deep-red seat in which he won his reelection campaign in 2018 by well over 50 points.
“As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career,” Roe said in a statement. “After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress.”
Analysis conducted by Roll Call earlier this week found that 21 Republican congressmen had announced their retirements since the start of 2019, which makes Roe the 22nd to announce he won’t seek reelection.
Added to this, Roll Call reports, more Republican retirements could be on the way.
“Early in 2019, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee put out a ‘retirement watch’ list of 23 Republicans, most in districts the DCCC sees as potential pickup opportunities,” the publication notes. “So far, two of those lawmakers resigned and six announced their retirements.”
