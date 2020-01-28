‘You are wrong!’ CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin obliterates Alan Dershowitz for insisting presidents can abuse power
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin confronted former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz with more evidence against his assertions that presidents cannot be impeached for abuse of power.
“I mean, Alan, you are equating maladministration with the abuse of power,” said Toobin. “You are the only scholar who does that.”
“Again, you’re wrong,” said Dershowitz. “Let me give you a cite. Today’s New York Times,” Professor Nicholas Bowie says that almost exactly. He says that maladministration, abuse of office, abuse of power — read it in The New York Times.”
“And I’ve read that article and let me finish, Alan. Let me finish,” said Toobin. “Nicholas Bowie, in that article, says you are wrong!”
“That’s right. And that’s why it makes his argument so much stronger,” said Dershowitz. “He thinks I’m wrong and yet he agrees with me that maladministration, abuse of power and abuse of office are essentially the same. I’m not quoting him for his conclusion. You can quote him from his conclusion. I’m quoting him for the point that you just made saying no scholars think abuse of power is the same as maladministration.”
“The best you can do is quote a scholar who thinks you’re wrong?” said Toobin.
“Jeff, why is abuse of power an impeachable offense?” asked Cooper.
“Because impeachment is about what the president can do wrong,” said Toobin. “It is about abuse of the office of president. This is the difference between the Clinton impeachment and this impeachment. Anybody can lie about sex in the grand jury. Only a president can withhold aid from a congressionally authorized taxpayer money in return for dirt for his political enemies. That abuse of presidential power is exactly what Alexander Hamilton was talking about in Federalist No. 65. It is why there is an enormous consensus that abuse of power is an impeachable offense that only you and the president’s lawyers think is not an impeachable offense.”
“Let me make a categorical statement,” said Dershowitz. “If Hillary Clinton were under impeachment for abuse of power, virtually all the scholars that say abuse of power is an impeachable offense would be on the other side. They do not pass the shoe on the other foot test.”
“How do you know?” said Toobin incredulously. “You know every law professor?”
“Do you think there’s abuse of power?” Cooper asked Dershowitz directly.
“I don’t think we get to that issue, whether he abused his power,” said Dershowitz. “Did George Washington abuse his power?”
Watch below:
CNN
White House lawyers’ defense of Trump was ‘grossly misleading and a violation of ethical duties’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Tuesday, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara pointed out that if White House lawyers had any advance knowledge of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testimony, they had an ethical obligation not to hide it from the Senate.
"There is ... an ethical question," said Bharara. "They were asked today in a briefing, where they had a source, who was asked the question, did you review the manuscript, and they said no, we didn't review the manuscript. They were then asked where you briefed on the contents of the manuscript and they said, that's all we're going to say."
CNN
White House lawyers ‘failed wholeheartedly’ to address the obstruction charge: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down a critical flaw in the White House legal team's argument in defense of President Donald Trump.
"The defense team's job was essentially to [say], on the one hand, it was insufficient, there was not enough here to show the president had actually done what they said," said Coates. "And when that was really unsatisfying, given all the breadth of information, they pivoted in a way to turn to why this is a problem for the future administrations, prospectively, would be a problem for a future administration."
Coates continued: "And the big thing they are hanging their hats on now is this concept of vagueness, the idea of, look, if you're going to look at impeachment as this extraordinary power, it's got to have the power to deter. Well, it can't do that if it's a general concept of wrongdoing, or if you're using the phrase of, you can't have the president above the law, well then Congress, you can't be above the law and not give some enumerated factors to show how someone could violate abuse of power or concepts in that."