‘Your bloodlust is disturbing’: Lindsey Graham faces brutal backlash for joking about killing Iranian civilians

Published

39 mins ago

on

In a series of tweets this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the Trump administration for carrying out airstrikes in Iraq that killed Maj. Gen. QassimSuleimani the brutal and powerful leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. According to Graham, the move was a “major blow” to Iranian regime that “has American blood on its hands.”

Graham’s words took on a provocative tone, warning the Iranian government: “if you want more, you will get more.”

“If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career,” Graham added, warning that even civilians won’t be spared in any future potential US military operations that target the regime.

Graham’s tone sparked a less-than-favorable response from his critics on Twitter:

