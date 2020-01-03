‘Your bloodlust is disturbing’: Lindsey Graham faces brutal backlash for joking about killing Iranian civilians

In a series of tweets this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the Trump administration for carrying out airstrikes in Iraq that killed Maj. Gen. QassimSuleimani the brutal and powerful leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. According to Graham, the move was a “major blow” to Iranian regime that “has American blood on its hands.”

Graham’s words took on a provocative tone, warning the Iranian government: “if you want more, you will get more.”

“If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career,” Graham added, warning that even civilians won’t be spared in any future potential US military operations that target the regime.

If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Graham’s tone sparked a less-than-favorable response from his critics on Twitter:

Is this you admitting that this is about the oil? — Doc (@Emberoth) January 3, 2020

I think what you might be describing is called a war crime. — Exterminate War (@Extrm8or) January 3, 2020

You can’t really threaten war crimes while at the same time arguing that you were justified killing a foreign official, because of his war crimes. — Randbrick (@HitherToFore) January 3, 2020

Threatening civilians. Totally cool and normal. — Crescent Eagle 🌹🍊 (@CrescentEagle) January 3, 2020

“If American aggression continues and I worked at an American oil refinery, I would think about a new career.” Imagine Iran making this statement. As MLK said, the US is the greatest purveyor of violence and terrorism in the world. All for oil and gas. — Hugh Mongous Jackman (@StPetersShadow) January 3, 2020

This is a serious matter and you’re sending ridiculous tweets like this, threatening workers at oil refineries? Your beef is with the Iranian government. Why threaten common workers? Your bloodlust is disturbing senator. — Iran News Now (@IranNewsNow) January 3, 2020

Isn’t this state sponsored terror? Threatening civilian workers in an Iranian oil refinery? — Avi (@aviationwiz) January 3, 2020

reporting this tweet for threatening violence — Don’t @ Mii (@yahahahufoundme) January 3, 2020

If American aggression continues and I worked in the US Senate, I would think about a new career. — victim of capitalism (@joshieecs) January 3, 2020

Murdering civilians while they work is the best — Joe (@joe_pa) January 3, 2020

Threatening war crimes. Cool. Cool. — Doomer VonDoomington (@DoomerVonDoom) January 3, 2020