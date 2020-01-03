‘Your bloodlust is disturbing’: Lindsey Graham faces brutal backlash for joking about killing Iranian civilians
In a series of tweets this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the Trump administration for carrying out airstrikes in Iraq that killed Maj. Gen. QassimSuleimani the brutal and powerful leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. According to Graham, the move was a “major blow” to Iranian regime that “has American blood on its hands.”
Graham’s words took on a provocative tone, warning the Iranian government: “if you want more, you will get more.”
“If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career,” Graham added, warning that even civilians won’t be spared in any future potential US military operations that target the regime.
If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020
Graham’s tone sparked a less-than-favorable response from his critics on Twitter:
Is this you admitting that this is about the oil?
— Doc (@Emberoth) January 3, 2020
I think what you might be describing is called a war crime.
— Exterminate War (@Extrm8or) January 3, 2020
You can’t really threaten war crimes while at the same time arguing that you were justified killing a foreign official, because of his war crimes.
— Randbrick (@HitherToFore) January 3, 2020
Threatening civilians.
Totally cool and normal.
— Crescent Eagle 🌹🍊 (@CrescentEagle) January 3, 2020
“If American aggression continues and I worked at an American oil refinery, I would think about a new career.”
Imagine Iran making this statement. As MLK said, the US is the greatest purveyor of violence and terrorism in the world.
All for oil and gas.
— Hugh Mongous Jackman (@StPetersShadow) January 3, 2020
This is a serious matter and you’re sending ridiculous tweets like this, threatening workers at oil refineries? Your beef is with the Iranian government. Why threaten common workers? Your bloodlust is disturbing senator.
— Iran News Now (@IranNewsNow) January 3, 2020
Isn’t this state sponsored terror? Threatening civilian workers in an Iranian oil refinery?
— Avi (@aviationwiz) January 3, 2020
reporting this tweet for threatening violence
— Don’t @ Mii (@yahahahufoundme) January 3, 2020
If American aggression continues and I worked in the US Senate, I would think about a new career.
— victim of capitalism (@joshieecs) January 3, 2020
Murdering civilians while they work is the best
— Joe (@joe_pa) January 3, 2020
Threatening war crimes.
Cool. Cool.
— Doomer VonDoomington (@DoomerVonDoom) January 3, 2020
US deploys over 3,000 additional soldiers to the Middle East after US airstrike that killed top Iran general
In the wake of a US airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian commander, various reports now say the US is deploying over 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East as tensions mount in the region.
According to CNN, the additional troops will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. The additional forces had been placed on "prepare-to-deploy" orders and were on standby to be sent to the region in the event they were needed.
How will Iran retaliate to Suleimani killing?
Iran has vowed "severe revenge" against the United States for killing top commander Qasem Soleimani and will likely use its experience of asymmetric warfare to strike back at its arch foe.
All options however carry the risk of rapid escalation and Iran's clerical leadership will want to carefully weigh the dangers to a regime that has been in place since the ousting of the pro-American shah in 1979.
"We can't predict what direction Iran will choose to go in. But what we do know is that Iran acts in a calculated manner and takes very deliberate steps," said Ariane Tabatabai, associate political scientist at the Rand Corporation, a policy think tank in California.
‘Your bloodlust is disturbing’: Lindsey Graham faces brutal backlash for joking about killing Iranian civilians
In a series of tweets this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the Trump administration for carrying out airstrikes in Iraq that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, the brutal and powerful leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. According to Graham, the move was a "major blow" to Iranian regime that "has American blood on its hands."
Graham's words took on a provocative tone, warning the Iranian government: "if you want more, you will get more."
"If Iranian aggression continues and I worked at an Iranian oil refinery, I would think about a new career," Graham added, warning that even civilians won't be spared in any future potential US military operations that target the regime.