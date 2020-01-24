‘Your head will be on a pike’: GOP senators warned to stay on Trump’s side in impeachment trial

Republican senators received a violently metaphorical threat before the impeachment vote.

One of President Donald Trump’s confidantes said GOP senators were warned not to vote for impeachment — or else, reported CBS News.

“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike,” senators were told, according to the confidante.

It’s not clear who delivered the message or how it was sent.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the network reported, all 53 GOP senators’ heads appear to be safe.

None of them have signaled they will vote to convict Trump and remove him from office.

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump. A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.” Here’s @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020