‘A loser’s idea of what winning looks like’: Trump ripped for bragging about coronavirus response

President Donald Trump was mocked on Thursday after bragging that America is “way ahead in the battle with the coronavirus.”

The commander-in-chief pontificated on the outbreak on Thursday and praised Vice President Mike Pence.

“Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting their time on the Impeachment Hoax, & anything they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early boarder (sic) & flight closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with the Coronavirus. Dems called it very wrong!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was quickly criticized for his bragging, here’s some of the criticism of his comments:

our president, a loser's idea of what winning looks like — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 28, 2020

And any medical professional, whistleblower, or scientist who speaks out about the coronavirus in a way that isn’t approved by Trump or Mike Pence gets severely punished. Not that it’s helping Trump anyway. The economy is taking a big hit and Trump’s presidency is on the ropes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 28, 2020

Maybe in the future you could get a couple of Dr's to chime in instead of Dj's and Religious nut-jobs. — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) February 28, 2020

**border. And this is not true. Plus, the party formerly known as @GOP doesn’t need @TheDemocrats to look bad when they already have you. #TrumpVirus — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 28, 2020

Trump feels Democrats created #COVIDー19 to tank the stock market and weaken his re-election chances. This is not about you, it's not a partisan issue. This is a public health emergency and must be treated as such. The US got the best experts, listen to them. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) February 28, 2020

Your administration cut CDC funding by 15% when you took office and dismantled all the pandemic response operations we set up for Ebola. Administration is a total farce. Smoke and mirrors worried about re-election, stock market and legal consequences; not safety of our nation — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 28, 2020

We need leadership and transparency. You seem more interested in patting yourself on the back and hiding the truth from our country. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 28, 2020

Hi, king of impeached presidents… do something about the coronavirus situation instead of just putting Crazy Mike Pence in charge of it. 🙄🙄

•@realDonaldTrump @VP #PenceIsAnIdiot#TrumpIsAnIdiot — Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) February 28, 2020

This is all you buddy. Oh and boarder??? It’s border. — Shannon is in FIGHT MODE ✊ (@Katpa73) February 28, 2020

For someone who talks about the border endlessly, you’d think you’d know how to spell it by now — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 28, 2020

Gaslighting: psychological manipulation seeking to sow seeds of doubt, makes victims question their own memory, perception, and sanity. It uses persistent denial, misdirection, contradiction, and lying. It attempts to destabilize the victim and delegitimize the victim's belief. https://t.co/74JhrEWJ3i — Navy Mom 🆘 🌊 Impeached Forever 🌊 (@USNavyMomPA) February 28, 2020

Does Trump think he closed the borders? One of these situations where you’re left to wonder if this is dishonesty or confusion. https://t.co/VCtJHrHiSQ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 28, 2020

Donald, the responsibility for keeping the country safe falls to you and your administration. So look: Closing the Mexico border (not boarder, you ignoramus) would have done nothing to stop the spread of this virus. If this is actually what you're thinking about, God help us all. https://t.co/EkoDw1Zcum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 28, 2020

How are you going to put us ahead in regards to the #coronavirus if you fucking can't even spell the word BORDER! https://t.co/YRfNrGHXAx — WTFGOP? #BlueNoMatterWho (@DogginTrump) February 28, 2020