‘A loser’s idea of what winning looks like’: Trump ripped for bragging about coronavirus response

Published

42 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was mocked on Thursday after bragging that America is “way ahead in the battle with the coronavirus.”

The commander-in-chief pontificated on the outbreak on Thursday and praised Vice President Mike Pence.

“Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting their time on the Impeachment Hoax, & anything they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early boarder (sic) & flight closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with the Coronavirus. Dems called it very wrong!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was quickly criticized for his bragging, here’s some of the criticism of his comments:

K-pop megastars BTS cancel Seoul concerts as South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

K-pop megastars BTS on Friday cancelled four Seoul concerts due in April as the number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea passed 2,000.

The seven-piece boyband -- currently one of the biggest acts in the world -- had scheduled four gigs at the capital's Olympic Stadium to promote their new album, "Map of the Soul: 7".

More than 200,000 fans were expected to attend, their agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement, with "a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew" also involved.

It was "impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak", it said, creating so much uncertainty it was "unavoidable" the shows were cancelled "without further delay".

Even Fox News shows Trump trailing in 2020 amid market crash and fear over COVID-19

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

The expanding COVID-19 epidemic and stock market crashes are not the only bad news for President Donald Trump this week.

A new Fox News poll shows Trump trailing six different Democrats in head-to-head matchups.

The poll showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Head-To-Head Polling:

