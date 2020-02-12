A telescope with a car-sized camera is going to change astronomy
You may think we know exactly what’s in our solar system–considering we’ve identified celestial bodies billions of lightyears away from our solar system and have even sent space probes outside of it–but you’d be wrong.We’ve identified over 800,000 objectsin our solar system, but a massive telescope that is nearing completion could help us identify millions more. The Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, which is being built in Chile and also known as the Rubin Observatory, is supposed to be completed within a few years. Once it is, we’ll be able to do what is being calledan “inventory of smaller bo…
CHICAGO — As an actor, working the camera — addressing us directly, in a confidential key — only looks easy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge in “Fleabag”: a genius, deadpan one second, fantastically expressive the next. John Cusack in the 2000 film version of the Nick Hornby novel “High Fidelity”: also a direct-address genius.Cusack had it tougher, in fact. The character he played, the Chicago record shop owner lugging around a gargantuan load of crippling, defensive cool was less of a self-destructive jester than the “Fleabag” antiheroine. Cusack, who worked on the adaptation of Hornby’s 1995 London-set... (more…)
SAN DIEGO — When the new San Ysidro and Mission Hills-Hillcrest public libraries opened last year, they had all of the state-of-the-art amenities patrons expect to find in their modern-day libraries. There were public computers and outdoor reading patios. There were teen centers, special children’s libraries and do-it-yourself tools like vinyl cutters and 3D printers.All of these resources were housed in beautiful buildings that were LEED-certified for environmental friendliness and decorated with public art, but the new additions that seemed to excite patrons and librarians the most were the ... (more…)
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security's Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.