Quantcast
Connect with us

Adam Schiff calls out threats against House staffers working toward Trump impeachment

Published

7 mins ago

on

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) defended House staffers who endured threats to their safety as they pursued impeachment evidence against President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat thanked the staffers, and condemned the threats, during closing statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I want to take a moment to say something about the staff who have worked tirelessly on the impeachment inquiry and this trial for months now,” Schiff said. “There is a small army of public servants down the hall from this chamber in offices throughout the House, and, yes, in that windowless bunker in the Capitol, who committed their lives to this effort because they, like the managers, believe president free of accountability is a danger to our beating heart of democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiff thanked them and singled out several for special recognition, before revealing the dangers they had faced working toward the president’s impeachment.

“Some of those staff and some singled out in this chamber have been made to endure the most vicious false attacks, to the point they feel their lives are at risk,” Schiff said. “Attacks like that degrade our institution and all who serve in it. You ask me why I hired certain of my staff, and I will tell you — because they’re brilliant, hard working, patriotic and the best for the job. They deserve more than the attacks they have been forced to suffer.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Dems threaten to subpoena Betsy DeVos after she ‘stonewalled and delayed’ testifying

Published

1 min ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) on Monday threaten to subpoena Trump Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos after her office "stonewalled and delayed" finalizing a date for her to testify.

Politico reports that Maloney sent DeVos a letter Monday demanding that she come testify about important issues ranging from her oversight of federal student loans and her handling of students who have been harmed by the practices of for-profit colleges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House fires Veterans Affairs deputy secretary in wake of turmoil over sex assault allegations

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

According to an exclusive report from Axios, the White House has fired Veterans Affairs deputy secretary James Byrne this Monday. The White House reportedly confirmed to Axios that Byrne is no longer with the department.

While the reason behind Byrne's firing isn't immediately clear, the department has been wracked with inner turmoil after federal authorities declined to file charges after a House staff member said she was sexually assaulted at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Washington.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Where’s the Whistleblower?’ Trump launches new attacks on impeachment as trial nears conclusion

Published

34 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked the impeachment process as closing statements began in his Senate trial.

The president apparently watched the start of closing statements by House managers, who argued that evidence showed Trump should be impeached, and complained the constitutional process was unfair.

"I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax," Trump tweeted. "Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said ('No Pressure'). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems!"

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image