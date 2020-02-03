Adam Schiff calls out threats against House staffers working toward Trump impeachment

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) defended House staffers who endured threats to their safety as they pursued impeachment evidence against President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat thanked the staffers, and condemned the threats, during closing statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I want to take a moment to say something about the staff who have worked tirelessly on the impeachment inquiry and this trial for months now,” Schiff said. “There is a small army of public servants down the hall from this chamber in offices throughout the House, and, yes, in that windowless bunker in the Capitol, who committed their lives to this effort because they, like the managers, believe president free of accountability is a danger to our beating heart of democracy.”

Schiff thanked them and singled out several for special recognition, before revealing the dangers they had faced working toward the president’s impeachment.

“Some of those staff and some singled out in this chamber have been made to endure the most vicious false attacks, to the point they feel their lives are at risk,” Schiff said. “Attacks like that degrade our institution and all who serve in it. You ask me why I hired certain of my staff, and I will tell you — because they’re brilliant, hard working, patriotic and the best for the job. They deserve more than the attacks they have been forced to suffer.”