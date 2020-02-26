Adam Schiff explains how Trump just crippled US election security with appointment of ‘loyalist’ intel director

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned on Wednesday that election security in the United States is in jeopardy due to President Donald Trump’s choice for acting director of national intelligence.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Schiff about the appointment of Richard Grenell as the nation’s top intelligence coordinator.

“He has little to no relevant experience except for being a Trump loyalist,” Schiff noted. “And the level of confidence that we can have that we will get fully informed of threats to our elections has just gone down to practically none.”

Grenell, who currently serves as the ambassador to Germany, has come under fire from Democrats for possibly violating federal law after he “failed to inform the department about work he did for foreign entities before joining the Trump administration,” according to CBS News.