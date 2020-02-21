‘Addled and confused’ Trump viciously mocked after his own intel pick snubs him on national TV

Late Thursday night, Donald Trump floated the name of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as a possible nomination to become his Director of National Security without apparently consulting with the lawmaker — who in turn humiliated the president by saying he had no interest in the job less than 12 hours later.

Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Collins — one of the president’s most voluble supporters — blew off the idea of taking the job by telling host Maria Bartiromo, ” “It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position,” before adding, “Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the intelligence committee. It’s not a job that would interest me, not one that I would accept.”

As Axios reporter Jonathan Swan noted, the Collins pitch by the president is just one more example of a White House in disarray.

“How does your team not check with the guy you’re floating before you float him?! Now President gets publicly rebuffed on live television. Smacks of a half baked idea that seems politically smart in a vacuum but that apparently nobody bothered on the WH staff thought to check,” he tweeted, and many commenters agreed.

You can see a sampling below:

How does your team not check with the guy you’re floating before you float him?! Now President gets publicly rebuffed on live television. Smacks of a half baked idea that seems politically smart in a vacuum but that apparently nobody bothered on the WH staff thought to check. https://t.co/hWStvpqcqu — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 21, 2020

This is how Trump keeps repeating this blunder. The Presidential Personnel Office, one of the most important offices in government, is run by young frat boys. The last one aged out, and now John McEntee—who was once escorted off WH grounds—is running it.https://t.co/1WtpqDeSar — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 21, 2020

Note to Jonathan Swan, the president is crazy. — Maestro🆘️ (@janemaestro) February 21, 2020

Most likely because nobody on the WH staff knew he was going to blurt this out. — Loren Bollman (@RFHS1973) February 21, 2020

Because the sociopath believe no one can refuse him. — JMDJara (@MarcosD02144955) February 21, 2020

Do you think he even told anyone that he was going to float Collins’s name publicly before he did it? Or was it just another impulsive blurting-out of something randomly floating around in his addled and confused mind? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 21, 2020

Amateur hour at the White House! — John Clarke (@hcougar82) February 21, 2020

Come on, Jonathan. This White House wins the prize for incompetence. — Mme Head on a Pike Curie (@MmeScience) February 21, 2020

You’re very careful to blame the “team”, and not Trump. — Hal9O0 (@Hal9O0) February 21, 2020

And by all appearances Collins would do anything gor Trump. See his self abasing behavior during House Committee investigations. — Denise Louis 📻 (@birdyluisa) February 21, 2020

It’s a well-oiled winning machine! — Geoffrey Randall (@RandallGeoffrey) February 21, 2020

Consent is a foreign word to Trump — KD (@Fly_Sistah) February 21, 2020