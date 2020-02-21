Quantcast
‘Addled and confused’ Trump viciously mocked after his own intel pick snubs him on national TV

Published

1 hour ago

on

Late Thursday night, Donald Trump floated the name of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as a possible nomination to become his Director of National Security without apparently consulting with the lawmaker — who in turn humiliated the president by saying he had no interest in the job less than 12 hours later.

Appearing on the Fox Business Network, Collins — one of the president’s most voluble supporters — blew off the idea of taking the job by telling host Maria Bartiromo, ” “It is humbling. It’s amazing to have the president think that much of you, to mention my name among others to be this position,” before adding, “Let me tell you right now, I know the problems in the intelligence committee. It’s not a job that would interest me, not one that I would accept.”

As Axios reporter Jonathan Swan noted, the Collins pitch by the president is just one more example of a White House in disarray.

“How does your team not check with the guy you’re floating before you float him?! Now President gets publicly rebuffed on live television. Smacks of a half baked idea that seems politically smart in a vacuum but that apparently nobody bothered on the WH staff thought to check,” he tweeted, and many commenters agreed.

You can see a sampling below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
